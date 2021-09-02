Editor’s picks: These watches had our attention at the Geneva Watch Days 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for the Geneva Watch Days 2021. As the ‘phy-digital’ watch fair coalescences 20 brands, we’ve picked seven timepieces that had our attention.

It’s been one of the busiest weeks of the year for watch journalists, let me tell you that.

Even though we couldn’t enjoy an in-person gathering down in Geneva (due to obvious/annoying reasons), doesn’t mean we don’t have an international watch fair. Luckily, that’s exactly how Bvlgari, Breitling, De Bethune, Gerald Genta, Girard-Perregaux, and a few more names felt. And so, they came together in the spirit of watchmaking putting together a safety-first, digital event last year. For Geneva Watch Days 2021, as we’re slowly transitioning back to the normal world, we met over a ‘phy-digital’ event instead.

As watchmakers come forth with a fresh lot of bi-yearly offerings, we’ve kept a close eye on what’s new and hot at this year’s watch fair. Here are the top seven watches we’re utterly hooked on.

Arnold & Son Globetrotter

If you’re wondering what it’s like to wear a globe on your wrist – Here’s your answer.

World Timers boast a unique appeal of being a spectacular complicated piece of watchmaking but without visually appearing so. Usually, they operate using a rotating 24-hour ring that indicates time simultaneously for all 24 cities around the world. However, in the Globetrotter case, let’s just say this planet spins differently – The 24-hour ring on the Globetrotter is fixed in place while the hemisphere rotates inside it. It also uses the Northern Hemisphere as a point of reference.

Bvlgari Divina Mosaica Minute Repeater

Bvlgari’s desire for audacious extravagance has been becoming prominent with each coming year. In their high jewellery division this year, we see it in the form of a wrist-worn Roman chandelier, or well, the Divina Mosaica Minute Repeater as they like to call it. And if their recent triumph of miniaturizing a minute repeater with their Octo Finissiomo wasn’t enough, they’re bringing it to this novelty as well.

Cased in white gold, the 37-mm case is enriched with brilliant-cut diamonds while the bezel houses baguette-cut diamonds. The iced-out dial features an elegant ‘Caracalla fan’ pattern too. All in all, there are 689 diamonds on this piece, including a cabochon-cut sapphire in the crown.

H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Perpetual Calendar

For the last few months, H. Moser & Cie have been teasing this watch as if it were an upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Teasers, Easter eggs, everything! Finally, we see it. The meeting of two worlds – The Streamliner Flyback Chronograph Automatic and the Streamliner Centre Seconds. The result, as stunning as I expected. Bonus: A 4 o’clock date window. But well, you must be wondering, where’s the Perpetual Calendar? We don’t blame you, we were wondering the same at first impression. Whip out your magnifying glass and find the tiny red hand, there you go.

Gérald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney

If there’s one timepiece from the Geneva Watch Days 2021 that had me smiling when first presented, it’s this fantasy Mickey Mouse piece. However, this isn’t the first time the Disney Mouse has graced a Genta dial. He’s been their unofficial mascot since the 1990s. What allows it to stand out is that it retains its vintage charm and design while simply shuffling around a few elements but moreover, it’s simply a fun watch. It boasts a mono-retrograde complication that uses a jumping hour window at 5:00 and a minute hand jumping over a 120º sector. Limited to 150.

Girard Perregaux Tourbillon With Three Flying Bridges

To mark their 230th anniversary, Girard-Perregaux unveiled a very special take on their “Three Bridges”. Here’s a first look at the 18K rose gold 44-mm Tourbillon With Three Flying Bridges. As the name suggests, that’s quite a hefty mechanical accomplishment for their brand. The bridges act as supportive bars for the gear train, barrel, and tourbillon. More so, they’re also the main plate for the movement to rest on. All in all, it’s absolute skeletal excellence.

Oris Aquis Date Upcycle 41.5-mm

Continuing the long lit torch of sustainability, ORIS unveils two more Earth-friendly novelties at the GWD21. We recently also read that the brand achieved climate neutrality. To further their commitment towards sustainability by crafting dials from recycled ocean plastics, they offer the Aquis Date Upcycle, which arrives in both 41.5 and 36.5-mm (We’re eyeing the latter). Both dials here are created from PET plastic. This means every watch will have a unique dial and a colour palette of its own. Also, the indexes are luminescent.

Frederique Constant Highlife Automatic Skeleton

Introducing the ‘Highlife Automatic Skeleton’, their newest skeletonized stunner that takes you on a journey to the centre of the Earth. Putting its mechanical poetry and the movement’s heart on display at 12 o’clock, it’s certainly very much unlike FC to choose such an audacious Frankensteinish aesthetic. But well, they’ve undoubtedly managed to pull this one off with class. Running automatic, it boasts a 38-hour power reserve and is cased in a stainless steel body with titanium pvd.

All images: Courtesy brands