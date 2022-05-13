facebook
Girard-Perregaux's Aston Martin F1 watch shows-off the beauty of British racing green
13 May 2022

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 lets you wear a piece of their F1’s car on your wrist, no kidding.

In early 2021, Girard-Perregaux announced their partnership with British luxury carmaker and F1 titan, Aston Martin by releasing a spectacular Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges timepiece having both, the F1 and watch world in shock and awe. This year, we’ll agree that Aston Martin isn’t having their best F1 season yet but well, here’s something to cheer about. Girard-Perregaux unveils the Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 Edition Watch, teaming up with AMs Armco Cognizant Formula One (AMF1) team.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1

There’re two world-firsts here. First, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 edition comes cased in 44-mm in a very special material. It’s an ultra-lightweight composite that blends carbon elements, titanium and tinted resin. It’s also the exactly material AM used in the 2021 F1 season, and as this is now a case material, it marks itself as a first in the watch world. Second, the Aston Martin Racing Green GP Rubber Alloy strap is made out of FKM rubber and other carbon elements that were ripped off the F1 cars during the season. All of this together creates “superior suppleness and resistance”, as compared to a standard rubber strap.

As we know, F1 cars are engineering masterpieces of aerodynamics, and being lightweight, Girard-Perregaux picked up on the latter. This idea of weight-cutting can be seen in the use of skeletonized components like the open-worked hands.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1

The timepiece’s dial is an absolute spectacle as it delves deep into AM’s signature British racing green. This is based on an elegant sunburst finish that boasts a diamond pattern crosshatch texture. In case you’re wondering, there’s significance to the use of a diamond pattern here. Of course, it adds an exquisite visual depth and texture to the dial but it’s actually an ode to vintage Aston Martin passenger car interiors.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 edition will be produced in a limited run of 306 pieces, which reflects the mile count of AMF1 drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will aim to drive during the 2022 British Grand Prix.

All images: Courtesy Girard-Perregaux

A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
