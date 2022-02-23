Girard-Perregaux revives its retro-futuristic Casquette from the 70s

Girard-Perregaux brings back the iconic 1970s Casquette LED watch, reinvented and cased in ceramic and Grade 5 titanium. Priced at Rs 4,50,000.

The watch world in the 1960s and 1970s was roaring with innovation and evolution. While the American, Swiss, and Japanese watch names were in the Quartz war, Girard-Perregaux decided to take a path of its own – A digital one. In the early 70s, Hamilton took the industry by storm with their sci-fi/space-age lookin’ Pulsar, a watch which came with no hands, not even a dial. Just a red LED digital display that indicated time in a simple HH-MM format. Also, if a button was pushed, it would blink, which was quite a fancy trick in its time. However, on this stride, came the Casquette. Between 1976 and 1978, the world saw only 8,200 of these mysterious-looking, tubular LED watches, which were even sold under an anonymous reference number. Today, nearly half a century later, GP revives the icon, calling it Casquette 2.0.

Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0: Price in India, specs

In its re-creation for 2022, it still embraces the ‘retro futuristic’ aesthetic the way it did 44 years ago. Its dimensions stretch 42.4-mm in length, 33.6-mm in width, and boast a maximum thickness of 14.6-mm. Cased in ceramic and Grade 5 titanium, allowing it to be scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic, and light. The badge up top that’s emblazoned with ‘GP’, side button, and folding buckle is made of titanium too. You must be wondering – 44 years later and that’s all in terms of upgrades? Well, wait until you see what’s under the hood.

So yeah, here’s what is modern about the Girard Perregaux Casquette 2.0 when it comes to the tech – It uses a GP03980-1474 movement which powers a tubular LED display with red-colored indicators. It displays hours, minutes, seconds, day, and date, in standard fashion. However, it now also shows the month and year now, and a customizable date. (Say it’s a birthday, anniversary, or simply a memorable date that you’d like to be reminded of). What’s cool are its chronograph, time-zone, and second time-zone capabilities. The battery life is two years, that’s if you push the button an average of 20 times a day. The strap too, made of black ceramic boasts an inner rubber lining for added comfort.

The Girard Perregaux Casquette 2.0 is limited to 820 pieces, an ode to the 8200 built back in the day. We found them available at Ethos Watches’ online boutique, priced at Rs. 4,50,000 at the time of this article. Cop one, you know they’re quite a conversation starter.

All images: Courtesy brand