Glashütte Original just unveiled the perfect timepiece for Valentine’s Day
02 Jan 2024 03:06 PM

Glashütte Original just unveiled the perfect timepiece for Valentine’s Day

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

Glashütte’s Lady Serenade Valentine’s Day edition is a timeless expression of love and elegance.

“Our designers have created the new Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition with the same dedication with which a composer would create a romantic serenade. A polished stainless steel case with a diameter of 36 mm provides the frame, the bezel is set with 52 brillant-cut diamonds. They are complemented by a brilliant-cut diamond on the crown. This mechanical ladies’ watch has real rarity value: it is limited to 50 pieces worldwide,” says a statement on the brand’s website.

Glashütte's Lady Serenade Valentine Day edition

The Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition seamlessly combines strength and sophistication with a 5-bar waterproof feature and is encased in durable stainless steel with a 36.00 mm diameter and a height of 10.20 mm. Additionally, the crown is adorned with a brilliant-cut diamond, adding a touch of glamour.

The mother-of-pearl white dial boasts numerals and indexes framed in rose and violet, complemented by a violet date on a white background. The handmade dial is decorated with five large, curved Arabic numerals and six slim indexes. What makes it stand out even more is that the date display at 6 o’clock is a matching violet colour on a white background.

Powered by an automatic movement with around a 40-hour power reserve, the watch operates at a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz).

The Glashütte three-quarter plate with stripe finish, swan-neck fine adjustment, bevelled edges, and polished steel parts ensure precision and durability. The subtly shimmering Louisiana Alligator leather strap in a romantic rose petal hue completes the ensemble, making it a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

Make an appointment here

The Lady Serenade – Valentine Edition 2024 is also available with a classic metal bracelet which is made from polished stainless steel.

