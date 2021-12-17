6 stunning green-dial watches that prove green is the new blue

Surfing through this year’s W&W novelties, here are some of the finest green-dial watches.

It was nearly six or seven years ago when we first saw blue-dial watches garner mainstream attention in the watchmaking industry. Before that, blue-dial watches were an occasional novelty that would see a few nodding heads at Baselworld. This refreshing alternative to monochromatic dials ended up creating a class of its own. Fast forward to today, watchmakers look to replicate that success with green-dial watches.

This year’s Watches & Wonders was an absolute fiesta for green-dial watches as it’s finally seeing mainstream appeal with the build-up over the last few years. Exploring different hues of green, some olive while others minty, we see green-dial watches from almost every watchmaker as they refresh their iconic models with a new green twist. Here’re six of our favourite green-dial watches launching this year.

Zenith Chronomaster Revival “Safari”

Let’s start off this list with a classic. Zenith’s new Chronomaster Revival “Safari” edition is yet another variation of their classic Zenith A384 Revival case design, but with a new green flourishing to keep things interesting. The khaki-green dial expresses its safari perfectly. It’s cased in unique micro-blasted titanium while strapped on in Cordura-effect rubber. Running automatic with a 50-hour power reserve, it packs a Zenith-staple chronograph and a date window at 4 o’clock.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36

Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 was an absolute treat at Watches & Wonders 2021. We’ve always seen the brand elegantly experiment with new trends and even birth a few with this very model. Over their five-piece capsule for this year, the green-dial one interests us most for simply appearing as a window into a tropical world. The palm-tree motif and its shades make for a true tropical treat, perhaps a first for Rolex lovers. The Oystersteel case and strap are graced with matching indexes and a date window at 3 o’clock. Undoubtedly one of the best green-dial watches we saw this year.

TAG Heuer Monaco Green Dial Grand Prix De Monaco Historique.

Just last month, TAG Heuer released the Monaco Green Dial Grand Prix De Monaco Historique. As arm candy for vintage TAG and F1 fans, the watch is limited edition and pays tribute to the brand’s history of chronograph making and the iconic racetrack at Monaco. More so, it’s a green-dial watch. The word ‘Monaco’ perfectly embodies success and luxury while at the same time, roaring engine revs and precision driving – The TAG Heuer Monaco is the lovechild of both these ideas. With a sunray-brushed dial with gradient effect dial, we see a stainless steel case that houses a Calibre Heuer 02, an in-house automatic chronograph with an 80-hour power reserve.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Green

Safe to say that there aren’t too many watches in today’s time that can match the flair and panache of a JLC Reverso. This year at W&W, they came forth with a piece absolutely regal. Remember, this is a Reverso Tribute featuring elegant faceted dauphine hands, toned dials, applied bar indexes, and a tiny seconds display at 6:00. Its rectilinear stainless steel case is strapped on with green calfskin, too. It runs manually with a 45-hour power reserve.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711/1A-014

The Nautilus has been in the headlines as much as it’s been spotted on celebrity wrists over the years. This year, stepping into a new era, the old 5711-1A-010 is being replaced by a new -014. Of which, it’s the green-dial edition that has our attention. With an olive green sunburst dial, the watch boasts nearly 35 diamonds on its bezel that rest on its stainless steel case. Running automatic, it offers a 35-45 hour power reserve. We think it’s one of the best green-dial watches this year. What’s your take on the new dial?

Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel

There was one talking piece at the Panerai digital booth this year at W&W, a concept that’s made out of 58.4% recycled-based materials by weight, setting a sustainable hallmark for watchmaking. We know that sustainability is at the heart of Panerai and their creations are simply a testament to that. This year’s Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel, the case and the dial both feature eSteel, a new alloy that incorporates recycled materials. Inside, they run automatic with a 72-hour power reserve. We’re impressed.

All images: Courtesy brands