Meet H. Moser’s “Blacker Than Black” Streamliner, the world’s blackest watch

Watches & Wonders 2022: H Moser & Cie debuts the Streamliner Chronograph “Blacker Than Black” coated buckle to bezel in Vantablack.

H Moser & Cie are creative warriors, as they’ve proved it yet again. Over the past few years, their creative obsession with the colour black, or well, Vantablack has turned more and more apparent. What first started off as a joke, has now turned into a spectacle in watchmaking. Vantablack, this super-special ingredient that’s their new weapon of choice in the watch innovation game. Meet the Streamliner Chronograph “Blacker Than Black”, the darkest watch on the planet, coated almost entirely in Vantablack.

Innovated in 2014, this highly unique substance latches itself onto the surface creating a void of darkness, absorbing 99.965% of all light reflected on its surface. To show the magic first hand at Watches & Wonders, Geneva, the brand put the watch on display, with a matching Vantablack slate behind it. What you can see above was the result. And yes, this is simply a concept watch since Vantablack, as a substance is too fragile to be worn. However, the brand has confirmed that a more functional version of this timepiece is already in development, aiming at bettering its shock and scratch resistance. Amusingly, if actually worn, it would create the illusion of your wrist separated from your forearm and levitating.

H Moser & Cie has quite a track record of experimenting with this futuristic ingredient. We’ve already seen it on the Endeavour, Swiss Alp Watch, and the HMC 810 Cylindrical Tourbillon versions of the Streamliner. But well, never to this extent. It almost swallows up Streamliner Chronograph. The only parts of the watch that aren’t coated in Vantablack are the hour, minute, and chronograph hands, which also throws in a subtle splash of red. The rest, pitch darkness. Take a look at this snipped shared by H Moser & Cie on Instagram.

