H. Moser & Cie’s latest Vantablack watches look like blackholes on your wrist

H. Moser & Cie X The Armoury debut the Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse, with the return of Vantablack. Limited to 56, here’s all about them.

Ladies and gentlemen, H. Moser & Cie are back with the blackest dial in the history of watchmaking (once again), teaming up with fashion aficionados, The Armoury. What they call the ‘Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse’ is a suaved-up Endeavour but with aesthetic elements inspired by vintage pocket watches. However, the main focus isn’t this, it’s the enigmatic and ultra-dark proprietary material used to coat the watch’s dial called ‘Vantablack’. What’s so cool about Vantablack you ask? Nothing really, it just absorbs 99.9% of light, creating the appearance of a literal black void no matter the type of surface it’s on.

H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse Vantablack dial

H. Moser & Cie have quite an impressive track record of designing and crafting watches that embrace the idea of ‘retro-futurism’, and the Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse is their latest stride in that affair. They’re simply doing what they do best, opening new Pandora boxes of horology, at least with dial materials. We’ve seen other watchmakers experiment with unconventional makes for their dials, but Vantablack, that’s rare. Vantablack, which means ‘vertically aligned nanotube arrays’ – and well, black, is capable of sucking in 99.96 of light (this leaves you with pitch dark blackness, incase you’re wondering).

Resting upon this, are 12 tiny and super-minimalist hour markers, and to compliment that, another second’s sub-dial. The Breguet-style hands add quite a nice touch too. To compliment all this black beauty, The Armoury team worked on two special calf leather strap textures for additional depth.

Also, about the ‘Total Eclipse’ bit in its name. That comes from the inner metal bezel you see next to the Vantablack paint. They come in either steel or gold, the sheen against the inner black circle creates the appearance of a total eclipse. Very neat. All in all, we’ll be seeing just 56 pieces, 28 of each variant – First, a stainless steel and second, a combination of red gold and steel. Under the hood, you’ll find a caliber HMC 327, which is hand-wound and offers a power reserve of three-plus days.

With each piece costing $25,900 USD, they’ll be retailing at The Armoury stores in New York and Hong Kong. You can also cop one on e-commerce platforms of both brands, The Armoury and H. Moser & Cie.

