Exclusive images: Two-timing with the Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur

At Watches and Wonders 2022, Geneva, Hermès debuts the Arceau Le Temps Voyageur. We got an exclusive insight into the artistry and crafting of this marvelous worldtimer.

Designed by Henri d’Origny in 1978, the Arceau has been a canvas for Hermès’ explorative Parisian spirit. While often playing odes to their equestrian roots, other times embracing both, their minimalist and skeletal elegance in watchmaking. But for 2022, this canvas evokes a new alter-ego, blending style, travel, and mechanical mastery, transforming itself into a highly unique reinterpretation of time, or as Hermès calls it “Travelling Time”. Presenting the Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, a worldtimer/dual-timer designed for globetrotters who are in a constant love affair with their hometown and 24 other cities. For once, two-timing seems fair.

Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur

In conventional worldtimer fashion, it features 24 time zones represented by 24 cities spread all around the dial. But what sets this piece apart, is the fact that it houses a newly developed mechanism that uses a disk-like display, or well, as Hermès calls it, a ‘satellite’, which gravitates over a world map, jumping city to city, matching the nature of the timepiece’s wearer. The dial, which is a stylized fantasy map, was imagined by Jérôme Colliard for the “Planisphère d’un monde équestre” silk scarf.

Hermès understands that travelers spend more time traversing the globe than in their home city. Hence, the ‘home city’ gets minimal attention on the Hermès Arceau Le Temps Voyageur, receiving a mere aperture at 12 o’clock. You’ll find a tiny pusher at 9 o’clock, which is used to switch between time zones. However, first, you need to do a quick setup. Once you’ve set the satellite opposite the city that represents your home time zone, pull the crown out to its third position. Here you’ll be able to adjust the time being displayed on the satellite. Next, move the crown to its second position, and adjust this until the correct home time is displayed in the home time window.

Once this is locked in, your worldtimer is active, and whenever you’re traveling, you can simply press the pusher and align the rotating satellite with your local city. It will automatically adjust itself. This complex mechanism and module of 122 components were developed with Chronode, a Swiss specialist in unusual complications who also works with elite watchmakers like MB&F and Harry Winston.

With a 41-mm case measuring 4.4-mm thick and crafted out of either platinum and titanium or steel, it houses a self-wound Hermès H1837 movement. The bezel is made out of matte black DLC-treated titanium and is strapped on with Hermès Horloger-special alligator or Swift calfskin straps that are stitched using the maison’s long-established saddle-making and leather craftsmanship expertise.

All images: Courtesy Hermès