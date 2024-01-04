History on your wrist: Gaurav Mehta’s journey to creating the Jaipur Watch Company

Choosing to pursue a master’s degree in Risk Management at Nottingham University Business School proved to be a prudent decision for Gaurav Mehta, the Founder-Designer of Jaipur Watch Company. His venture was inherently risky, as he aimed to undertake something unprecedented.

Originating from Jaipur, the CEO’s fascination with historic coins and stamps prompted him to experiment with timepieces, ultimately resulting in the creation of the inaugural Coin Watch. Despite its somewhat crude fabrication using basic methods and a borrowed timepiece, this marked the inception of a unique and innovative product.

“My fascination with historic coins and stamps began in my childhood, stemming from a deep-rooted family tradition of collecting these treasures. Each coin and stamp I encountered told a story, a piece of history that spoke to me. Over the years, this interest evolved into a profound appreciation for the artistry and historical significance they embody. It’s this reverence for history and art that later inspired the foundational ethos of Jaipur Watch Company,” he tells us in an exclusive interview.

Today, Jaipur Watch Company stands out as India’s first and only bespoke watch company. Mehta’s brand aims at redefining horology with exceptional concepts revisiting an era to create mesmerising pieces of art. The Jaipur Watch Company handcrafts a limited edition selection of timeless pieces that embrace tradition but are also contemporary. This, naturally, is a challenge when you’re trying to make a mark in the already booming luxury watch industry.

“Balancing the artistry of bespoke craftsmanship with the luxury watch industry’s demands is a creative and strategic challenge. At Jaipur Watch Company, we respect traditional watchmaking methods while embracing contemporary design. This balance is achieved by meticulously blending timeless craftsmanship techniques with modern aesthetics. Our watches are not just timepieces; they are a statement of one’s personal style, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary design,” he tells us.

Unboxing the Baagh Luxury Heritage Watch from Jaipur Watch Company

According to the brilliant reviews the brand has been receiving since its inception, these one-of-a-kind timepieces are unassailable in their engineering. That’s only to be expected – after all, a bespoke piece takes as long as four to five months to create. It begins with a detailed consultation to understand the client’s vision. Every component, from the dial to the movement, is handcrafted and assembled with great attention to detail. Each watch is handcrafted meticulously, the aim is that they will be cherished as heirlooms, passed down from one generation to the next.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that brings a soul to our timepieces. By embedding elements like ancient coins and motifs, each watch narrates a unique story, making it much more than just a time-telling device. This approach sets Jaipur Watch Company apart in the luxury watch market. Our watches are not just products; they are heirlooms that carry the legacy and the stories of the past, connecting the wearer to a rich historical lineage,” Mehta says, adding: “By combining India’s rich craftsmanship heritage with contemporary design, we are not just crafting watches; we are telling the world the story of India’s exquisite artistry.”