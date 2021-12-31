How to build a watch collection in 2022, according to watchmaking’s biggest names

Building a watch collection isn’t as effortless as it looks. With factors like utility, efficiency, occasional brand power, craftsmanship, and sometimes even heirloom value coming into play, watch collections have transmogrified into more than just an exercise in self-indulgence. There is more to building a watch collection – it is an expression and extension of one’s creative alter-ego. When we think of how to build a watch collection, queries vary from what kind of collection to build, where to purchase from, how much to spend, and most importantly, where to start investing in good watches.

These horological choices are not random, not even impulsive, but more research-based and clinical. The more unique the feature, the more its power. While it can be an expensive affair, if built right and done with the correct guidance, one can really create a masterful watch wardrobe. From IWC to Chopard, we spoke with four of modern watchmaking’s biggest names and got notes on how to build a watch collection.

How to build a watch collection: Expert’s guide