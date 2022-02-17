Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet

Hublot enters the Crypto-verse, teaming up with digital wallet specialist, Ledger as they introduce an exclusive Big Bang Unico that comes with a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet.

Hublot and Ledger unite, what could be the world’s oldest known form of currency with the currency of the future, here’s how. “Electrum”, an alloy of gold and silver that was used by Lydian societies circa 580-590 BC as material to mint coins. These are also the earliest recognized coins used by human civilizations. But why are we talking about this? Well, Hublot’s R&D department cooked up an exquisite stainless version of the alloy containing a 50/50 gold-silver blend and made a bezel out of it for their new limited edition Big Bang Unico. Also, this isn’t even the most impressive bit about this collab. Read on to know why.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

Hublot’s new Big Bang Unico Ledger package consists of three items – The watch, a limited-edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a special sapphire watch box. The timepiece, cased in 42-mm black ceramic boasts a chronograph fitted, skeletonized dial. However, the main attraction isn’t the dial or the case, it’s the bezel.

As stated before, it’s a futuristic yet ancient-history-inspired alloy of silver and gold called “Electrum”. Upon which, there are six engravings of the Bitcoin Latin motto “Vires in Numeris”, which translates to ‘strength in numbers on the outer edge. On the case back, we see Ledger’s logo and the 50-piece limited edition identification number.

Finally, here’s the crypto side of things – Exclusively with the watch, comes an exclusive Ledger & Hublot Nano X, a limited-edition crypto key. The Nano X is Ledger’s flagship digital wallet which is additionally Bluetooth-enabled for better safekeeping. The hardware comes with a matte black finish decorated with Ledger and Hublot logos. To further emphasize the transparency of cryptocurrency and decentralized currency, the box all this will be arriving in, will be made out of transparent smoked black sapphire.

Under the hood, runs a self-winding Unico manufacture with a chronograph that promises a 72-hour power reserve. All of this comes strapped in black lined rubber and buckled in ceramic and black titanium. Together, this novelty perfectly bundles history’s most ancient and modern age’s most futuristic currencies. It’s perhaps watchmaking’s first name to embrace the crypto-verse in such fashion and celebrate both, ancient and futuristic currencies. The Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger is limited to 50 pieces.

