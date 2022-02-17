Home > Style > Watches > Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet
Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet
Style
17 Feb 2022 07:00 PM

Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet
Style
Hublot’s 50-piece Big Bang Unico comes with an exclusive Ledger Crypto wallet

Hublot enters the Crypto-verse, teaming up with digital wallet specialist, Ledger as they introduce an exclusive Big Bang Unico that comes with a Ledger Nano X crypto wallet.

Hublot and Ledger unite, what could be the world’s oldest known form of currency with the currency of the future, here’s how. “Electrum”, an alloy of gold and silver that was used by Lydian societies circa 580-590 BC as material to mint coins. These are also the earliest recognized coins used by human civilizations. But why are we talking about this? Well, Hublot’s R&D department cooked up an exquisite stainless version of the alloy containing a 50/50 gold-silver blend and made a bezel out of it for their new limited edition Big Bang Unico. Also, this isn’t even the most impressive bit about this collab. Read on to know why.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

Hublot’s new Big Bang Unico Ledger package consists of three items – The watch, a limited-edition Ledger Nano X crypto wallet, and a special sapphire watch box. The timepiece, cased in 42-mm black ceramic boasts a chronograph fitted, skeletonized dial. However, the main attraction isn’t the dial or the case, it’s the bezel.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

As stated before, it’s a futuristic yet ancient-history-inspired alloy of silver and gold called “Electrum”. Upon which, there are six engravings of the Bitcoin Latin motto “Vires in Numeris”, which translates to ‘strength in numbers on the outer edge. On the case back, we see Ledger’s logo and the 50-piece limited edition identification number.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

Finally, here’s the crypto side of things – Exclusively with the watch, comes an exclusive Ledger & Hublot Nano X, a limited-edition crypto key. The Nano X is Ledger’s flagship digital wallet which is additionally Bluetooth-enabled for better safekeeping. The hardware comes with a matte black finish decorated with Ledger and Hublot logos. To further emphasize the transparency of cryptocurrency and decentralized currency, the box all this will be arriving in, will be made out of transparent smoked black sapphire.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger Crypto

Under the hood, runs a self-winding Unico manufacture with a chronograph that promises a 72-hour power reserve. All of this comes strapped in black lined rubber and buckled in ceramic and black titanium. Together, this novelty perfectly bundles history’s most ancient and modern age’s most futuristic currencies. It’s perhaps watchmaking’s first name to embrace the crypto-verse in such fashion and celebrate both, ancient and futuristic currencies. The Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger is limited to 50 pieces.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s InstagramTwitterFacebook for more watch updates.

Hublot Luxury Watches New Launches Crypto
Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
Men's Fashion Luxury Watches Technology Motors Men's Grooming
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.