Marking seven years as the official timekeeper for the UEFA Champions League, Hublot unveiled a super-special 100-piece Big Bang Unico.

The UEFA Champions League is 67 years old, out of which seven have been recorded in Hublot time. Tracking every decisive moment, witnessing the clash of titans, their passion, and the glory of the sport. The UCL is and always has been, the pitch for the greatest clubs in football, holding a special place in the hearts of players and fans. Celebrating this spirit of the Beautiful Game and Hublot’s seven-year honor as their timekeeper, the brand debuts the Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League, as a treat for watch-geeks and UEFA fans.

Hublot Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League

Interestingly, Hublot and UEFA have been flirting on-and-off pitch right since 2008, since their first collaboration. Then, four years later, they became the official watch of the league with referees wearing their timepiece. Followed by becoming the official timekeeper for the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

With the Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League, the best moments in football will be etched in your memories. Ask anybody to recount their key moments – they are always associated with a particular day, minute,

second, sometimes hundredths of a second. In football, it’s scoring in the 15th minute, equalizing 3 minutes

before the final whistle, or the minute which marked a tactical change at a crucial moment in the match”, said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO at Hublot.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League sports the federation’s signature blue while cased out of the watchmaker’s most innovative ingredient, micro-blasted ceramic. The ceramic bezel, however, is polished. Assisting in keeping time, recording every penalty, free-kick and goal is a self-wound Unico manufacturer that boasts a chronograph function. Showing off the UEFA accents, we see the Champion League’s logo as a sub-dial at nine o’clock. All of this is strapped on with black and blue-lined rubber with a folding clasp made out of satin-finished titanium.

This special edition is limited to 100 pieces.

All images: Courtesy Hublot