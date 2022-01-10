Homegrown horology: 3 ‘Made-in-India’ watchmakers you need to know about

After the Swiss, French, and Italian, it’s the Indian names that are striking it big in the watchmaking world. Here are four ‘Made-in-India’ luxury watch brands.

I’ve often wondered why, India, with such rich heritage in jewelry and luxury craftsmanship, hasn’t ventured out into the Wild West of haute horlogerie yet. Sure, we’ve had Indian watch staple names like Titan and HMT that were exceptional brands back in the day, but what if we still wanted an extra touch of modern-day opulence? Over the past few years we’ve seen a handful of Indian maisons make a mark in the watch world – Striving to match the mechanical artistry of the Swiss yet homespun with Indian elegance. Here are three of our favorite Indian watch brands.

Indian watch brands: Made-in-India – Jaipur Watch Company, Bangalore Watch Company, Hopra

Jaipur Watch Company

If you surf through Jaipur Watch Company’s catalog, it’s highly prominent that Indian culture and heritage are at the heart of their aesthetic. Right from a dial that houses a ‘1 pice’ from British India currency to hand-painted pieces of Indian artistry, each dial is a canvas of the past, telling one story at a time. Being India’s first bespoke watch company, they exude tradition yet crafted with contemporary skills of watchmaking. This unique dial aesthetic comes from Founder, Gaurav Mehta, who has a penchant for historical relics and strives to tell tales of ancient India with his timepieces.

Bangalore Watch Company

Husband and wife duo, Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj started a watch company in 2017 after ditching their respective tech jobs in Hong Kong. Nostalgia plays a key role in the company’s story. They choose to identify it by their hometown. It’s an ode to HMT watches, a famed watch brand from the 80s and 90s the founders grew up with. In terms of aesthetic, Bangalore Watch Company’s creations boast an alter-ego of simply elegant dress watches and also, sporty cricket-inspired and pilot watches. All of this, with a ‘hint of India’. One of the best Indian watch brands out there today.

Horpa

Horpa is the crossroad where sportiness, passion, affordability, and elegance meet. They deliver top-notch Swiss sport watch aesthetics, all made at home. At their core, is great design, fine material and excellent craftsmanship, take a look at their line-up, you’ll know what we’re talking about. Their timepieces range between Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000. While their men’s line-up is majorly sporty, the women’s line up focuses on minimalism. Colour-play is a big theme here.

Hero image: Courtesy Bangalore Watch Company. Featured Image: Courtesy Jaipur Watch Company

