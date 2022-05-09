IWC debut their first-ever Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team watch

At the first-ever Miami Gran Prix, IWC and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 celebrated their decade-long partnership with a team-issued Pilot’s Watch.

We’ll agree, Hammy and the good men at Mecerdes-AMG Petronas F1 aren’t having their best season so far, but they’ve come forth with an absolute horological stunner to compensate for that. Celebrating their well-rooted decade-long partnership with IWC, they debut the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” which will be worn by all team members on raceday. The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 will boast Petronas’ signature green. Here’s a quick peep at it.

IWC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Pilot’s Watch

In the true spirit of motoring, the timepiece is cased in 41-mm Grade 5 titanium, with a mix of blasted, satinized, and polished surfaces. This new Pilot’s Watch takes after the iconic Petronas green and black colourway for its dial, blending in with the pitcrew’s uniform. The indexes are lumed with Petronas green Super-LumiNov Arabic numerals. Under the hood, we see an IWC Chronograph 69385 that winds automatic with a 46-hour power reserve. This powers the triple-sub dial setup and the day and date window we see peeping at three o’clock.

IWC’s CEO, Christoph Grainger-Herr stated “Both fine watchmaking and racing are all about precision, craftsmanship and performance engineering, but it’s the human factor – the passion the love and the dedication that make all the difference between good and great. This notion perfectly describes our long-standing partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and we are celebrating this partnership with the launch of the new team watch in Miami.”

This seemingly looks like a special edition, but guess what? It isn’t a limited edition, and neither is it exclusive to the Petronas pitcrew members. You’ll be able to cop this IWC special Pilot’s Watch exclusively on their website. Go nuts.

All images: Courtesy brand

