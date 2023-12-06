IWC’s inaugural boutique in India introduces Swiss luxury craftsmanship

IWC Schaffhausen, the renowned Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, opened its first boutique in India at Jio Mall in Mumbai in November this year with one of India’s leading retailers of luxury watches, Art of Time.

The boutique marks an exciting moment for watch enthusiasts and an opportunity to discover the IWC universe, synonymous with timeless innovation and craftsmanship. Horologists can immerse in the world of watchmaking excellence in the intimate 40 sqm space and enjoy private consultations to gain a deeper understanding of intricate horological details and appreciate the stories behind each collection.

Some of the highlights of the new retail space are the IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Boutique Edition watch (Ref. IW503312), a compact automatic style in the iconic IWC Portugieser design with a legendary perpetual calendar. Made of 18 ct Armor Gold®, its features include displays for the date, day, month and year in four digits, a perpetual moon phase and a see-through sapphire glass back. It is powered by the IWC-manufactured 52610 calibre that features a rotor in 18 ct 5N gold. The Pellaton automatic winding system builds up a 7-day power reserve when fully wound.

Another Boutique exclusive, the IWC Portugieser Chronograph Boutique Edition (Ref. IW371614) features an 18 ct 5N gold case, a see-through sapphire glass back and is equipped with the IWC-manufactured 69355 calibre.

“The Indian luxury connoisseur has a deep understanding and appreciation for Swiss watchmaking, innovation, an eye for detail and a growing appetite for exclusive experiences. The opening of the first boutique in the country in partnership with Art of Time is an excellent platform to bring the IWC Schaffhausen craftsmanship and timeless design to the heart of Mumbai. Customers will have access to exclusive collections and will be able to fully immerse in the world of watchmaking in a luxurious environment.” states Mehdi Rajan, Managing Director of IWC Schaffhausen for the Middle East, India and Africa.

With over 150 years of history, IWC is renowned for crafting precision instrument watches and innovative complications, particularly in chronographs and calendars. Pioneering the use of advanced materials like titanium and ceramics, the brand specializes in highly engineered watch cases, employing coloured ceramics, Ceratanium®, and titanium aluminide.

A leader in sustainable luxury watchmaking, IWC prioritizes responsible material sourcing and environmental impact reduction. Guided by transparency, circularity, and responsibility, the brand creates enduring timepieces and consistently enhances manufacturing, distribution, and servicing processes most responsibly. IWC also collaborates with global organizations supporting the welfare of children and young people.