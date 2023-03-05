A look at the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus

Straddling both the physical and virtual, the elaborate Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus by Jacob & Co. is an NFT-secured digital timepiece, as well as a jewellery watch.

Things to know about the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus

Debut Creation

This watch is the first of five unique physical/digital pieces inspired by the five planets closest to the sun. Separately, the Astronomia Metaverso NFT solar system is completed by three all-digital pieces that took hundreds of hours of work between digital designers and brand founder Jacob Arabo, as the rendering of gemstones and diamonds is difficult to achieve digitally.

Exclusive Perks

When purchased Jacob & Co Astronomia via unxd.com, the buyer acquires an NFT, a blockchain-secured certificate that is proof of ownership of the watch’s digital version. This then allows the owner to redeem the physical timepiece from a Jacob & Co. boutique. The NFT also unlocks experiences, such as invitations to events, as well as a meeting with brand founder Jacob Arabo and CEO Benjamin Arabov.

Razzle Dazzle

The highlight of this stunner is a three-dimensional, gem-set lattice dome – an element that Jacob & Co. will incorporate into each piece in the collection. For this first edition, the openworked yellow-gold dome flaunts white and yellow diamonds, and pink sapphires.

Dynamic Trio

Based on the maison’s solar system-inspired Astronomia collection, this 44mm white gold beauty with a curved sapphire crystal boasts a vertical movement of three arms: a flying tourbillon, 288-facet Jacob-cut gem, as well as an hour and minute dial cut from a slab of red spinel.

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.