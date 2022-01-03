Wristy business: LeBron James’ watch collection proves why he’s called ‘King James’

Check LeBron James’ watch collection, it’s just another reason why they call him ‘King James’.

LeBron is arguably the greatest basketballer of this generation. I know how to play the court, whether he needs to block, play-make, or shoot the winning shot – He’s a certified all-rounder. We see this sense of dynamism, audaciousness, ferocity, and elegance, in his watch collection too. Peep into his watch box, you’ll instantly see that the man isn’t shy of flexing unconventional watch colors. More so, his wrist is always occupied with ultra-rare Rolexes, Pateks, and fancy APs and RMs, here’s a quick look.

LeBron James watch collection: Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-018 ‘Tiffany & Co.’

The Tiffany & Co 5711 was December’s talk of the town, and as expected, it quickly turned into a celebrity wrist staple. LeBron, obviously needed to get his hands on this coveted haute horlogerie novelty, and so he did. You can know more about the watch’s design deets here. Celebrating Tiffany and Patek’s 170th birthday, only 170 pieces will be made, available exclusively at Tiffany’s New York, Beverly Hills, and San Francisco boutiques. While it retails for just $53,000, one was sold for $6.5 million dollars at Phillips, New York.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked

While enjoying the 1707 tequila party with 6 God, James strutted a pristine open-worked Royal Oak. What’s interesting here is that the slate grey dial features white gold applied hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating. Under the hood, we see an in-house calibre 3120. While it retailed for 37K, it sells for a hefty 125K.

Rolex DateJust Pearlmaster 39 in yellow gold

Clearly a big day for Lebron James, the premiere of Space Jam the second. Hence, it would only be fitting to wear something special. He wore an ultra-rare DateJust Pearlmaster 39 in 18K Yellow Gold. It boasts an olive green dial with brilliant-cut hour markers and a complimenting bezel of brilliant-cut colored sapphires in gradient green, yellow and blue. Undoubtedly one of our favorite pieces from LeBron James’ watch collection.

Patek Philippe 6102R Grand Complications Sky Moon Celestial

We told you that LeBron isn’t shy of unconventional watch colours, here’s proof of that. This super-rare and exquisite Patek Philippe 6102R Grand Complications Sky Moon Celestial arrives in an 18k rose gold case strapped on with yellow leather. The contrasting celestial dial comes with a black sapphire disk, imitating the night sky and the shiny Milky Way.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Stella Coral Red Dial

Two best friends, two horological hot tickets. The Stella Coral Red simply makes the already-stunning Rolex Oyster Perpetual alot better. This 2020 novelty is inspired by vintage Rolex Day-Dates from the 80s. Just another day in the office, just another Rolex. Also, there’s a custom Patek Philippe Nautilus 5726 by Mad Paris and Virgil Abloh in frame, worn by Drake.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ Flying Tourbillon

And finally, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ Flying Tourbillon, commonly spotted on celebrity wrists. What’s cool about the watch is that the dial features the three-dimensional figure of the Black Panther lunging at you. It’s made out of white gold and hand-painted. The case is made of titanium measuring 42-mm and is complimented by a black ceramic bezel. Only 250 of these exist in the world.

Hero image: Courtesy Audemars Piguet, Featured Image courtesy: KingJames/IG & Klutch Sports

