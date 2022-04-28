Longines unveils the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games watch

In true sportsman spirit, actor Vikrant Massey gifts the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch to ace swimmer Sajan Prakash as a good luck gesture.

Watches as an entity are either passed down generations or gifted as a sign of respect. Encouraging this tradition is the recent launch of Longines’ limited edition watch created to commemorate the upcoming Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. As a friend of the brand, Vikrant Massey has been a constant presence at various Longines launches and landmark events. So it was only befitting that he presents the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games watch to renowned swimmer Sajan Prakash, who accepted it with alacrity.

As the brand is the official partner and timekeeper of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Longines launched a 2,022 limited edition collection. It’s a celebration of the iconic sporting event which sees athletes from over 70 Commonwealth nations and territories compete against each other. The Swiss watch company’s association with the sporting event began back with the 1962 Games in Perth (Australia). With Longines signing the agreement to come on board as the official partner, the watchmaker will serve as the timekeeper for the 2026 and 2030 games as well.

The India launch that happened at The Imperial Hotel in Janpath earlier this week experienced the gifting ceremony between Vikrant Massey and Sajan Prakash with Hasleen Kaur hosting the soiree. With Sajan Kumar completing at the games in Birmingham (UK), it was a good luck gesture that we hope brings home many medals.

Sophisticated watchmaking expertise and world-class design come together to create this masterpiece that is designed for athletes and divers. It is water-resistant up to 300 metres, and features a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension piece. The watch also incorporates the vivid colours of the Commonwealth logo on its black ceramic bezel, as well as on the minute track of its black sunray dial. The back case is engraved with the Birmingham 2022 logo and “Limited Edition – 1 out of 2022” to celebrate the occasion.

All Images: Courtesy Longines.