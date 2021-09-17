Met Gala 2021: Justin Bieber to Simu Liu, the best men’s watches we spotted

The Met Gala 2021 truly expressed the American spirit of elegance but all the watches worn were definitely Swiss. Here’s all the arm candy we spotted.

Surfing through the tabloids today, it appears every A-list Hollywood star, rapper, and American sportsman graced the steps of the Met Gala 2021. Right from Kim K’s all-black Balenciaga look to Lil Nas X’s golden-glazed outfit, there’ve been plenty of fashion headlines that came from the event. However, while being fashion’s most extravagant night of the year, it was also a royal fiesta of celebrity watches and Haute horology.

We’ve rounded up the best watches that caught our eye at the Met Gala 2021.

Pharrell Williams wearing an iced-out Richard Mille RM 67-01

Despite having a Richard Mille timepiece dedicated to him, Pharrel decided to wear his other RM to the beige carpet. The 67-01 with a customised diamond-set case. Interestingly, the base plate and bridges of this watch are crafted out of grade 5 titanium and finished in a grey and black electro plasma treatment.

Anthony Vaccarello, YSL Creative Designer wears a Cartier Tank

How lucky is Vaccarello to have two beauties on his arms — BlackPink’s ROSE and a Cartier Tank. In signature Cartier style, the watch is simply stunning and supremely vintage. Just the way it should be. Anthony’s all-black look certainly complements the piece.

Kid Cudi struts a BAPE x Ben Baller G-Shock

Well, we’re as confused as you here looking at this picture of Kid Cudi at the Met Gala 2021. This undoubtedly isn’t a quintessential Gala aesthetic but well, who makes the rules? Cudi sported a slick BAPE X Ben Baller G-Shock with a pink case and red strap furthering the vibrancy of his look.

Justin Bieber sports a golden Rolex Daytona

Apart from jumping in on the ‘bad suit’ trend, good ol’ JB wore a lovely Rolex Daytona, which appears to be in yellow gold. Certainly, an odd model choice of Rolex to wear to a red carpet, but he pulls it off. Despite its rich, vintage motorsports heritage, the Daytona’s design is still regal enough for the most prestigious red carpets.

Simu Liu showing off his Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar

Keep this picture away from DJ Khaled before he decides to add the Jacob & Co piece to his collection. Canadian actor, Simu Liu wore a spectacular J&C Astronomia Solar to the Galas, with a blinged-out dial and what appears to be a platinum case. The leather strap’s tone of red is simply delicious. Absolute stunner at the Met Gala 2021.

Jimmy Fallon’s vintage 1972 Omega Speedmaster Mk II

Jimmy Fallon was perhaps the only celebrity who wore a vintage timepiece that evening, certainly impressive. He also posted a close-up photo of this 1972 Omega Speedmaster MK II on his IG. In signature Speedmaster fashion, the piece boasts a stainless steel case, black dial and a chronograph movement. Such a classic.

Stephen Curry and his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Power Reserve Dual Time

American basketball player Stephen Curry strutted a very special Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Power Reserve Dual Time with a diamond-set case and bezel that elegantly complements his black and gold aesthetic. On a separate note, we’re also loving that leather lapel.

All images: Courtesy respective IG profiles & Getty Images