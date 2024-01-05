Montblanc’s runway to victory in the Antarctic Ice Marathon

The 18th Antarctic Ice Marathon saw Montblanc’s Laurent Lecamp and Mark Maker Simon Messner nail it in 7th place after four hours, putting the 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Limited Edition to the test and paying homage to Simon’s dad, Reinhold Messner.

The 18th Antarctic Ice Marathon went down on December 13, 2023, at a freezing 80 degrees south, not too far from the South Pole, nestled by the Ellsworth Mountains. Imagine 52 men and 14 women gearing up for one of the planet’s toughest running gigs – crazy, right?

Guess who joined the icy adventure? None other than Laurent Lecamp, the Managing Director for Montblanc’s Watch Division, and Simon Messner, their Mark Maker. Laurent’s no stranger to trails and marathons, but for Simon, this was his first rodeo at this distance.

Running side by side, with Laurent leading the way, they smashed it, crossing the finish line hand-in-hand after 4 gruelling hours and 29 seconds. They snagged 7th place – talk about a double win.

Here’s the kicker: They weren’t just there for the run. They were also putting one of Montblanc’s latest timepieces to the ultimate test – the 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Limited Edition. It was the perfect watch for Simon, a nod to his father Reinhold Messner, the legend who conquered all 14 of the world’s highest peaks and walked the South Pole back in the ’90, covering a whopping 2,800 km in 96 days.

Now that’s what we call a watch with a story.

About the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Limited Edition

The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen South Pole Limited Edition is part of Montblanc’s Zero Oxygen series that was designed to withstand extreme conditions and prevent fogging and oxidization. The timepiece features Montblanc’s glacier dial which, in this edition, comes in a turquoise colour. This blue tone is reminiscent of the colour of the icebergs and glacial ice found at the South Pole. From a technical standpoint, the dial takes four times longer to make than a standard dial, but results in enhanced depth and luminosity.

This 1990-piece limited edition timepiece is housed in an ultralight 42 mm titanium case and comes with an interchangeable tapered bracelet and a grey textile strap. It is powered by the Maison’s Manufacture Calibre MB 29.25 that features a worldtime complication and a 42-hour power reserve. The dial displays both the Northern and Southern hemispheres with two three-dimensional globes that rotate anti-clockwise. A special 3D engraving of the Aurora Australis adorns the case back, completing the timepiece that has captivated both explorers and watch enthusiasts alike.