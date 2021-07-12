Take a closer look, it’s the 2020 Olympics watch – The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020.

Omega, a lone Swiss timekeeper, responsible for making every nanosecond count at the Olympic Games since 1932. Their legacy began as they were entrusted to be an official Olympic timekeeper, the first commercial watchmaker to ever do so. More so, they’ve witnessed, recorded and timed every historic sprint, stride, and victory through the years, becoming synonymous with the heritage event itself. Omega’s 1932 timekeeping toolkit consisted of merely 30 split-second chronographs. Today, mastering the art of precision horology and timekeeping, their equipment weighs a hefty total of 450 tons.

We already saw the Diver 300M and the Planet Ocean 600M as they celebrate their near-century-long association with the event, but this time, they’re going for gold. Omega rolls out a pristine Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M as their new Olympic special. Here’s all about it.

They arrive in sizes of 38-mm and 41-mm with a solid 18K yellow gold case — no funny business there. What’s interesting about the Seamaster Aqua Terra Gold is that the Tokyo 2020 logo is featured in the dial’s ceramic gilhouche. The abstract blue-face is graced with contrasted with gold indexes. While both versions mostly look alike, the only notable difference is in the date window at 6 o’clock. The 41-mm gets a trapezoidal date window compared to a circular window on the 38. Cool detail indeed.

As you flip it over to its open case back, you’ll be graced by the automatic-running Omega Co-Axial in-house calibre 8801 in 38-mm and 8901 in the 41-mm. The icing on the cake is the Tokyo 2020 logo being printed on the sapphire crystal that comprises an abstract mix of squares, triangles, and rectangles. All of this is strapped on in blue leather. Safe to say that the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 is a dress watch, but it doesn’t stop there. I can totally see it being worn to a Sunday yacht party and then at a 10:00 am meeting the next day. In terms of price, this Olympic novelty slates in at $17,800 (38-mm) and $18,500 (41-mm).

Reference Number: 522.53.38.20.03.001 (38mm) 522.53.41.21.03.001 (41mm)

All images: Courtesy brand