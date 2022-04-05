W&W 2022: Panerai debuts the Luminor Goldtech™ Calendario Perpetuo

At Watches & Wonders 2022, Panerai debuts the Luminor Goldtech™ Calendario Perpetuo, limited to only 33 pieces and promising a unique journey to the brand’s hometown, Florence.

Alongside the brand’s year-on-year prowess in sustainability, material innovation, and a sheer passion for ocean sports, Panerai’s newest weapon of choice in their luxury watch repertoire, is the Luminor Goldtech™ Calendario Perpetuo – The third perpetual calendar complication watch from Panerai and a true highlight this year. Last year, the ex-military watchmaker unveiled two sleeper hits – The Luminor Perpetual Calendar Goldtech™ (PAM00742) and Luminor Perpetual Calendar Platinumtech™ (PAM00715), both sporting perpetual calendars, which was a pleasantly surprising yet rare occurrence in Panerai’s books.

Panerai Luminor Goldtech™ Calendario Perpetuo

At Watches & Wonders 2022, the newly presented Luminor Goldtech™ Calendario Perpetuo is the brand’s proclamation that Perpetual Calander complications will be the brand’s next harpoon and they’re no slouch of putting their mechanical poetry on display. Bonus – It’s an ‘experience’ watch, meaning the owner of the piece will be invited on a unique journey to Florence, the birthplace of Panerai, and the Tuscan countryside to experience their heritage first-hand.

Oh, you thought the treats end there? Each buyer of the Panerai Luminor GoldtechTM Calendario Perpetuo will additionally gain access to an exclusive NFT created by an artist to celebrate this occasion. The NFT won’t simply unlock information tailored to each traveler’s itinerary, but it will also unlock benefits on a rolling basis long after the experience ends.

The polished 44-mm case and bezel are crafted out of Panerai’s in-house cooked Goldtech™ which comprises of 75% gold and platinum, blended with 24% copper, which gives it its signature rusty hue. This also means that the case is impervious to oxidation and corrosion. The Satiné safety lock crown protection device is also Goldtech™. The case houses the P.4100 caliber which runs automatic and promises a power reserve of three days.

The real magic, however, is on the dial. Even though we can’t exactly name this a skeletal watch, the smoked sapphire dial creates quite the illusion using the Perpetual Calander’s disks being translucent. The indexes, 12 and six in Arabic as usual, feature month and date windows at three o’clock. On the other end of the dial at nine o’clock, we see a GMT dial. All of this is strapped on with a matte black alligator leather with ecru stitching and a Trapezoidal brushed Goldtech™ buckle.

As we flip the watch over, its open caseback reveals the other half of the puzzle, or well, Perpetual Calendar. On the upper left corner, we see the months and somewhere down the middle, we see the leap year indicator. To the bottom, there’s the three-day power reserve indicator.

All images: Courtesy Panerai