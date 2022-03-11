Panerai’s latest Radiomir voyages the Alalfi Coast but with an NFT twist

Panerai debuts the Radiomir Eilean Experience Edition that’s accompanied by a unique digital wallet holding an NFT. Limited to 50 pieces.

Introducing, the Panerai ‘Experience Edition’ series. What is the Panerai ‘Experience Edition’ you ask? Well, it’s a series of highly exclusive Panerai timepieces that, along with their pristine Italian craftsmanship, also promise an ‘enhanced’ and real-world client experience unlike any other. Panerai’s watches aren’t only about horology, they’re about experiences. An example of this is last year’s Panerai Submersible Chrono Flyback Jimmy Chin Experience Edition, which packaged along a trip to scale the Grand Teton mountains with the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo’s pro-climber. Also, along with these once-in-a-lifetime adventures, Panerai confirmed that every Experience Edition timepiece, comes with an additional exclusive digital component, or in Web3.0 lingo, an NFT.

Panerai Radiomir Eilean Experience Edition NFT

Under the spotlight today is Panerai’s Radiomir Eilean Experience Edition. Based on one of the brand’s most cherished silhouettes, it’s an ode to the historic 1936 classic yacht designed by renowned boat builder William Fife, which the brand restored in 2005 to preserve its seafaring legacy. The new 45-mm watch not only boasts bronze accents salvaged from the yacht during restoration but also, invites you onboard the fully restored yacht as they voyage the Amalfi Coasts of Italy.

Let’s talk about the timepiece first. If you thought last year’s Radiomir Eilean was good, this isn’t just great, it’s stunning. Panerai has always embraced their nautical nature, but this one takes the cake. The piece is adorned by special bronze accents on the bezel, crown, and caseback, all salvaged from the Eilean herself. This means, as the Eilean’s bronze components age and form patinas, so will the timepieces. More so, the dial houses a beautiful texture that resembles the yacht’s teak deck. We also see whipstitching along the leather strap which mimics nautical knots. In terms of interesting details, we see the boat’s dragon emblem along with ‘Eilean 1936’ engraved on the side of the case. This text is also engraved on its caseback.

In terms of the basics, the timepiece is powered by a hand-wound P.6000 calibre that promises a three-day power reserve. Housed in a 45-mm patina steel case, the case and bezel are bronze. All strapped on with dark brown calf leather.

Each buyer of the Radiomir Eilean Experience Edition will get a chance to sail through the Mediterranean sea along the Amalfi Coast amidst fellow horology and nautical enthusiasts and collectors. Along with this, comes the limited edition NFT. Catapulting Panerai into the Web3.0, blockchain, and NFT world, they teamed up with Arianee, a leading name in end-to-end digital solutions for brands. This union will allow brands to tokenize, distribute and leverage value to transform their relationships with their communities on the decentralized internet. Hence, along with the watch and Amalfi Coast voyage, each buyer will receive one of the 50 Panerai Genesis NFTs associated with Radiomir Eilean watch in a unique cryptographic wallet.

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more watch updates.

All images: Courtesy brand