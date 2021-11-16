Patek Philippe’s now-discontinued Nautilus 5711 has turned into an NFT

Patek Philippe makes history debuting their first-ever NFT of their now-discontinued and iconic Nautilus at SM-ART’s platform valuing at $120,000.

It’s official! Patek Philippe has entered the metaverse with one of their most prestigious titles ever. The world of NFTs is rapidly expanding to various genres and markets, and considering watchmaking has been a cradle for bespoke trimmings and exclusivity, it was almost surprising that they haven’t caught this train yet. But well, we finally have our first, and it’s an absolutely regal piece.

The world’s first Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 NFT

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A, a retired Swiss icon, becomes the first NFT watch to hit the digital auction block, SM-Art NFT after a private Middle Eastern owner decided to create the Non-Fungible Token. More so, it’s the first-ever Patek to be offered in fractions and over the blockchain.

As the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A was discontinued this year, its demand has been consistently appreciating in the watch market. More so, considering its 70s style, rarity, and exclusivity, its dollar-tag only buffs up. There’s a good reason why enthusiasts believe it’s one of the best watch investments one can make. It features a 40-mm stainless steel case and bracelet with its iconic blue dial and a date window at three o’clock. Inside, it runs on a 26-330 S C automatic movement.

Danny Sangha, Co-Founder of SM-ART, stated “Our entire mission for this platform is to bring fine art, rare collectables, and objets d’art back into the world again. So many beautiful pieces sit in vaults hidden away from pubic view – never seen and never appreciated. We wanted to discover a way to breathe life back into these works of art through a new medium. NFT’s are a way to do that. “When we were approached by the owner to help him create an NFT for his Nautilus watch, we jumped at the opportunity.”

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5411/1A will have 920 of 1,000 (92%) Fractions Offered at an evaluation of $120,000. You can head over to SM-Art’s virtual NFT boutique to make an offer if you like.

All images: Courtesy brand