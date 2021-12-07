Patek Philippe debuts the Tiffany & Co. Nautilus – The final 5711 but with an Easter egg

Patek Philippe debuts the final 5711, a 170-piece exclusive Tiffany & C0. blue-dialed Nautilus. Apart from that, there’s an Easter Egg hiding.

Ladies and gentlemen, the reign of the Patek Philippe 5711 is nearing its end. As a fellow member of the watch community, I can wholeheartedly say that we’re having a tough time accepting the fact that Patek Phillippe announced the retirement of their beloved Nautilus 5711 earlier this year. The industry was in revolt as the news broke as the industry’s most-coveted stainless steel sports luxury watch will be out of production soon. But before it goes for good, it left us an early Christmas present. Sure, we thought the retirement colour for the Nautilus 5711 was green, but turns out, it’s Tiffany Blue. Patek Philippe lets us feast our eyes on a gorgeous Tiffany Blue Nautilus 7511 limited to just 170 pieces.

Patek Philippe debuts Nautilus 5711 Tiffany & Co. limited-edition

You must be wondering – Why 170? Well, this Tiffany Blue Nautilus celebrates the 170th anniversary of haute horologie’s most dynamic partners-in-crime, Tiffany & Co. and Patek Phillippe. More so, the timepiece will be exclusively retailed at Tiffany & Co. boutiques in New York, San Francisco, and Beverly Hills. It’s a no-brainer really, Patek retained 100% of the Nautilus aesthetic and appeal with this collab but at the same time, Tiffany’s influence and presence here are also equally prominent. It offers all that a 5711 does and more, suaved-up by Tiffany.

Upon close inspection, the piece’s caseback seems to be equally appealing. It strikingly says ‘1851-2021’, however, the final ‘1’ of 2021, has an LVMH Easter Egg there. For a couple of years now, there have been talks that Tiffany is looking to join haute horologie and luxury’s biggest cult league, LVMH. However, this tiny hint here seals the deal. To the bottom, we see in big and bold ‘TIFFANY & CO – PATEK PHILIPPE’ with a 170th anniversary marking on the opposite end.

Up top, it’s a classic Patek Philippe Nautilus silhouette – The groovy horizontal lines with a date window at three o’clock. With a Tiffany Blue dial and illuminating blackened gold indexes, it comes cased in stainless steel housing a 26-330 SC movement underneath that runs automatic. Expect a 45-hour power reserve on this one. Down at six o’clock, we see a ‘Tiffany & Co’ watermark. While any 5711 is a great post-market piece, I think these ‘dual-brand’ pieces will simply be a hot ticket too. More so, limited to just 170 pieces and being the (alleged) final Nautilus 5711, its current $52,000 price-tag will be criminally inflated in the coming years.

What’s also interesting is that while Patek says this Tiffany piece will be the final 5711, they’ve said it before, and well, here we are today. The green dial was supposed to be the end of the parade but this out-of-nowhere Tiffany Blue is simply stunning too, no complaints there. While introducing the green-dial Nautilus earlier this year, Patek Philippe CEO, Thierry Stern cryptically hinted that there was “something else” on the way. We finally see it today.

All images: Courtesy brand