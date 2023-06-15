Titan’s CDO Revathi Kant on the Power of Design in Transforming Industries | Exclusive

Revathi Kant, with nearly six years at the helm of Titan’s design studio, has honed her skills in the intertwined realms of marketing and design, achieving numerous notable milestones along the way. Kant’s design philosophy revolves around three key tenets: business acumen, user-centric benefits, and an understanding of human psychology. These guiding principles have fueled her ability to devise innovative strategies that drive revenue growth for the company.

Like her esteemed peers, Revathi Kant firmly believes in the transformative power of design, recognizing its potential to influence and enhance lives. As the esteemed leader of the Design Excellence Center, Titan Company’s design division, she oversees a talented team of 70 designers who cater to the organization’s diverse design needs across various categories. Throughout her tenure as the Chief Design Officer at Titan, Revathi Kant and her team have set an exceptional benchmark in the domains of jewellery and watches, redefining fashion for a new generation through groundbreaking collections while staying true to Titan’s distinctive style.

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Revathi Kant delves into a range of compelling topics, including the importance of diversity and inclusion in the design field, emerging trends in jewellery design, and much more.

Excerpts from our chat with Revathi Kant…

What are the upcoming jewellery design trends for 2023 that you foresee, and how is Titan adapting to meet the changing demands of consumers in the jewellery industry?

Based on the current trends in the Indian jewellery industry, it seems that bold and statement pieces will continue to be popular in 2023. Kundan and Nakkashi jewellery are expected to remain go-to choices for many consumers, while modern designs are likely to gain more traction in post-wedding functions. Jewellery stacking and layering will also continue to be a popular trend. To meet these changing demands, Titan is focusing on creating more versatile and multifunctional pieces that can be styled in different ways. We are investing in high craftsmanship and intricate designs to create classic jewellery that will stand the test of time, simultaneously catering to the changing preferences of the modern consumer. Men’s jewellery is going beyond just a single pearl or an emerald string and we are planning to tap into that consumer market.

Design-led thinking has become increasingly important in organizations. How has Titan shifted from aesthetics and product development to incorporating design-led thinking throughout the organization, and what impact has it had on the overall business?

Design-led thinking has always been at the forefront of Titan’s business philosophy, with a focus on creating products that inspire. However, Titan has also recognized the importance of incorporating design-led thinking throughout the organization, not just in aesthetics and product development. To achieve this, Titan has implemented processes and frameworks that encourage creativity and innovation, such as design thinking workshops or cross-functional collaboration. They have also fostered a culture of experimentation and risk-taking, where employees are encouraged to think freely and come up with new ideas. By empowering employees to think creatively and take ownership of their ideas, Titan has been able to develop new products and services that better meet the needs of its customers. This, in turn, has driven revenue growth and improved the bottom line.

As a firm believer in diversity and inclusion in the field of design, how does Titan ensure that these values are embedded in its design processes and practices across different categories and geographies?

To start, Titan has implemented a diverse and inclusive team structure, where individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives are brought together to collaborate on design projects. This can help ensure that the design process takes into account a variety of perspectives and insights, leading to more innovative and inclusive solutions. Additionally, Titan has established design guidelines and principles that prioritize diversity and inclusion, such as incorporating universal design principles or considering the needs and preferences of different cultural groups. This can ensure that design solutions are accessible and relevant to a wide range of people. Finally, Titan is a firm believer in a culture that promotes diversity and inclusion, where employees are encouraged to share their perspectives and ideas. This can help create a safe and inclusive environment and ensure that its products and services are accessible, relevant, and innovative for all, regardless of their background or identity.

Can you highlight some of the milestone collections and signature styles created by the Design Excellence Center (DEC) at Titan Company that have set benchmarks in the world of jewellery and watches, and how DEC continues to push the boundaries of design in the industry?

The Design Excellence Center (DEC) at Titan Company has created several milestone collections and signature styles in the world of watches and jewellery, setting new benchmarks in design. One such example is the Titan Edge, the world’s slimmest watch, which has undergone several transformations over the years to keep up with changing trends and consumer preferences. The Edge Skeletal, crafted in titanium, won the prestigious Red Dot Design award in 2014. Another example is the Titan Raga watch collection for women, which was initially designed as jewellery but has been transformed into a chic contemporary watch to suit the changing requirements of the modern Indian woman. DEC continues to push the boundaries of design in the industry by incorporating new technologies and materials, collaborating with external designers and design schools, and constantly exploring new design concepts.

With a team of over 70 talented designers across the globe, how does Titan Company foster collaboration, creativity, and innovation within the Design Excellence Center, and what are some of the key factors that contribute to the success of the centre in creating differentiated products and driving business success?

The DEC at Titan Company brings together designers, engineers, and other cross-functional experts to work collaboratively on projects. This ensures that the design team has a deep understanding of the product’s functionality and technical aspects. The approach is always customer-centric, and designers are encouraged to spend time with customers to create products that are tailored to their needs. Additionally, the design thinking workshops help designers develop a human-centred approach to problem-solving. These workshops encourage creativity, empathy, and collaboration. We invest in the continuous learning and development of its designers, providing opportunities for training and upskilling which helps them stay up-to-date with the latest design trends and technologies. Above all, we foster an inclusive culture, where all team members feel valued and empowered to contribute their ideas. This culture encourages innovation and creativity.

Can you share some examples of how Titan leverages design thinking to understand user needs and human psychology and translate them into innovative strategies and offerings that drive revenue growth and elevate customer experiences?

By leveraging design thinking, Titan is able to deeply understand user needs and create differentiated products and services that drive revenue growth and elevate customer experiences. Titan’s design team uses design thinking to deeply understand user needs and pain points, and then use that understanding to develop innovative products that meet those needs. For example, when developing the Fastrack Reflex fitness tracker, the team used design thinking to identify the key user needs for such a product, such as ease of use, accuracy, and integration with mobile devices. Titan has recognized that the preferences of younger generations, such as Gen-Z and millennials, have shifted towards comfort over fashion. Therefore, the company has expanded its product range to include lighter and more minimalistic options in both jewellery and watches.