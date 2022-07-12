Review: TAG Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4 – Swiss mastery, now digital savvy

On our wrist this week: The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – The brand’s latest iteration of their iconic Connected Calibre line strutting a fleet of new fitness features, a refined look, and niftier connectivity.

Be it motorsport, nautical exploration, or overall mechanical mastery, TAG Heuer has a significant amount of achievements on their belt being a watchmaker, however, not too many when it comes to the digital smartwatch department. Their Connected series was created to change just that. Smartwatches are everywhere today, as an extension of oneself and our smartphones. We’ve been using them as fitness trackers and notification monitors all this while, but I think it’s safe to say that in 2022, they’re so much more than that. When it comes to things at TAG Heuer in this stride, we’re now at their fourth iteration of the Connected watch, as they continue bringing the best of Swiss watchmaking to the world of smartwatches. We wore the watch for a week, broke a sweat, showed it off at a sundowner, and even pretended to be a proud owner of a super-chic and exclusive Porsche x TAG Heuer Carrara (thanks to the watch face available). Here’s what we think about the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4.

Review: TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

First, let’s talk about the way the Connected Calibre E4 feels when worn. We wore the big boy 45-mm steel-cased model that boasts a fixed ceramic bezel. Which, compared to the 42-mm, makes you feel like you’re wearing a Swiss watch more than simply a digital smartwatch – I like this pseudo-analog touch. However, on the other hand, I do think the 42-mm is perfect for those looking for sleeker and more minimal finishes. The piece wore featured a red rubber strap with no buckle holes, instead, a clasp that offers a limitless fit. Since the E4 is a strong fitness-forward smartwatch, having the right fit which is gripping and comfortable is absolutely essential. The good men at TAG realized this as well, swapping out the buckle for the clasp. Bonus: The straps are interchangeable.

Also, even though the Connected Calibre E4 is a smartwatch, TAG yet retained their signature mechanical spec – Chronograph pushers. Of course, considering TAG Heuer’s rich heritage in motorsport and the automobile world as a whole, I couldn’t see it play out any other way. They may not have fitted a chrono calibre underneath the hood, but this design spec certainly creates the impression as if they actually did.

Inside, powering the Calibre E4 is a 440-mAh battery. All in all, it charges brilliantly quickly. It promises a full tank in 90 mins. As you wake up, plug it in, by the time you’re done with your morning routine, the E4 will pack the right amount of juice for the full day ahead. Not too much, nothing less. However, I do feel like this could be an area for TAG to expand on, maybe just up it a notch.

The ‘smartwatch’ experience – Now, starting and setting up the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 may have taken a while, but once you’re all set, you’re in for the perfect Swiss digital watch experience. The display, is a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen that works in tandem with the crown and chrono pushers. The overall experience navigating and scrolling through apps is buttery smooth. No lag, no glitch, nada. Moreover, in terms of the OS, which is based on Google’s Wear OS, for which you’ll need to download the TAG Heuer Connected as well as Google Wear OS app. TAG’s in-house app, you can access all your wellness/sport/workout data. You can also update personal information and discover more features about the watch here. On the other hand, the Google app supplies voice assistance and is also a control panel for the watch. Here, you can manage the relationship between your phone and the E4 – Notifications, calendar, battery specs, privacy settings and of course, your watch face.

The main attraction however, is something that TAG calls ‘guided workouts’. It’s literally a fitness coach on your wrist which not only keeps track for your fitness data but also teaches you new exercises. From the app’s main menu, select ‘TAG Heuer Sports’ and select the ‘Fitness’ category. You’ll then find a free training section and ‘7-minute workouts’, tap on that. You’ll then find a menu of various types of routines – Core Body, Upper Body, Lower Body, to name a few. As you select, you’ll find an animated coach illustrating the exercise from the routine. Yup, you don’t need your smartphone or TV, the E4’s screen itself tells you how to run your workout. More so, it synchronizes this with your fitness statistics like BPM, kilometers, and more, providing you an even better and more elaborate workout report.

The watch faces for the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 make you feel like you’re wearing a TAG Automatic on your wrist. Whether you like things minimal, classy or prefer showing off those Swiss mechanics, there’s something for everyone. Moreover, there are a few cool digital-spec watch faces too, some highly futuristic-looking like the ‘Riverside’. These are great for those who’d like weather updates, fitness stats, wellness data, and more digital feats. The one we’re in love with, is the Porsche x TAG Heuer watch face, with the asphalt dial and racecar gauges for sub-dials. In terms of health features, you get all the staples – Heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, breathing lessons, and much more. TAG have evidently spent tons of R&D time perfecting this watch as a 360-degree health accessory.

In terms of experience with the OS, I’d say that it’s pretty damn smart. Almost as if it can anticipate what I’m searching for and what I’m going to be doing next. Through the day, I found myself winding the crown, scrolling through accessories. Otherwise, I use voice assistant often too. Also, if you’re using Google Home and you manage to have all of your devices in sync, you can also give commands to other smart accessories. The watch face is an absolute treat to look at. Also, if you switch on its ‘always-on’ mode, during inactivity, you’ll see a cool lume face turn on. However, I wouldn’t advice having that for full-day use, I don’t think the battery could last that long. But for shorter events like brunches and dinners, sure!

Overall, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is a powerhouse, it’s everything you’d expect from a smartwatch but with a bonus of a few Swiss treats. I think it works well as a lifestyle tech accessory and a professional fitness tool. It has a deep focus on health feats and it’s highly evident. TAG had me at ‘Guided Workouts’, I’ve never seen this spec in a fitness watch and certainly gives the Connected E4 a strong edge. The screen is bright enough, the watch faces are diverse, playful, classic, and chic, read to meet your many alter-egos. However, I do think the battery has some for improvement but the quick charging speed makes up for that. I’d suggest opting for a rubber strap instead of a steel bracelet – Make the most of those fitness features and health trackers, you can wear your Carrera for black-tie events. I’d give this one a solid 8.5/10.

All images: Courtesy brand