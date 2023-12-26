Clocking luxury: Exploring Salman Khan’s regal watch collection

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar who is known for his rule over box-office collections and philanthropic endeavours, is not just a trendsetter in the world of cinema but also a connoisseur of luxury watches. The actor has been spotted numerous times flaunting an impressive and expensive collection of timepieces that reflect his taste for the finer things in life. Here’s looking at Salman Khan’s watch collection.

Salman Khan’s fascination with luxury watches is well-known among his fans and the media. The actor, who has a penchant for style and elegance, has been seen wearing watches from some of the most prestigious and renowned watchmakers in the world. Salman Khan’s watch collection is not just a display of his wealth but also a reflection of his personal style and appreciation for craftsmanship. From sporty and modern designs to classic and timeless pieces, Salman Khan’s collection encompasses a wide range of styles. Each timepiece in his collection tells a story, not only about the watch itself but also about the man who wears it. Let’s take a closer look at all his watches.

Rolex Submariner

Originally designed as a professional diving tool, the Submariner has a water resistance of at least 300 meters (1,000 feet), making it suitable for deep-sea exploration. One of the most priceless items in Salman Khan’s watch collection, the Rolex Submariner has achieved legendary status ever since its introduction in 1953. The Submariner features Rolex’s patented Oyster case, known for its hermetic seal that provides water resistance. The case is typically crafted from corrosion-resistant stainless steel or, in some models, precious metals like gold or platinum. One of the distinctive features of the Submariner is its unidirectional rotating bezel with a graduated scale. This bezel allows divers to monitor elapsed time underwater accurately. The design also prevents accidental rotation, ensuring the safety of divers. The price of this timeless piece starts from INR 7 lakh onwards.

18K Gold Rolex Yacht Master II

A luxurious and prestigious timepiece that exemplifies Rolex’s commitment to precision, functionality, and style. This particular model is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold, a hallmark of opulence and exclusivity. One of the standout features of the Yacht-Master II is its regatta countdown function, a complication designed for professional yacht racing. The programmable countdown can be set for ten minutes, allowing sailors to precisely time their maneuvers before a race begins. This intricate functionality is housed within the robust and stylish 44mm case. The dial of the Yacht-Master II is not only visually striking but also highly functional. It features bold, legible numerals and hands, ensuring easy readability. The watch is equipped with a self-winding mechanical movement, known for its accuracy and reliability, and it carries the Superlative Chronometer certification, attesting to its precision and performance. One of the high-end watches from the house of Rolex, this piece in Salman Khan’s watch collection costs a whopping INR 32.44 lakh.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Rose Gold

An iconic timepiece that belongs to the Royal Oak collection, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41 Rose Gold is renowned for its distinctive octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet design. The Royal Oak 41 features the signature octagonal-shaped bezel with visible screws, creating a sporty and distinctive appearance. The case is crafted from 18-carat rose gold, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to the watch. The “41” in the name refers to the case diameter, which is 41mm. This size is considered versatile and suitable for a variety of wrist sizes. The watch typically features a well-crafted dial with the iconic Grande Tapisserie pattern, adding texture and depth. The dial layout includes features such as applied hour markers and luminescent hands for enhanced readability. At INR 31.6 lakh, it is one of the most expensive items in Salman Khan’s watch collection.

Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold 40mm Steel White Factory Diamond Dial

Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold features a case and bracelet which are crafted from 18-carat yellow gold, a highly durable and prestigious material that exudes a warm and rich hue. With a 40mm case diameter, the watch strikes a balance between classic elegance and contemporary. The moderate size ensures comfort while making a statement on the wrist. The watch features a meticulously designed dial with chronograph sub-dials for measuring elapsed time. The contrasting color of the sub-dials adds a dynamic element to the overall aesthetics. Powered by Rolex’s self-winding Caliber 4130 movement, the Daytona Yellow Gold 40mm ensures accurate timekeeping and reliability. Known for its precision and robustness, the watch costs a whopping INR 29 lakh.

Patek Philippe 5711 Nautilus

The Nautilus collection, originally designed by Gerald Genta, has evolved into a symbol of timeless luxury for Patek Philippe. The 5711 continues the legacy of the Nautilus line, combining a sporty aesthetic with the brand’s commitment to horological excellence. Introduced in 2006 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Nautilus collection, the 5711 has since become one of the most sought-after timepieces in the world. The 5711 is equipped with the Patek Philippe Caliber 324 S C self-winding movement, known for its precision and reliability. This addition in Salman Khan’s watch collection is characterised by its distinctive porthole-inspired case, integrated bracelet, and horizontally embossed dial. The watch reportedly costs INR 43.8 lakh.

Rolex Day-Date 36 Turquoise

At INR 49.5 lakh, this is the most expensive addition to Salman Khan’s watch collection. The Rolex Day-Date is known for its 36mm case size, President bracelet, and the distinctive day and date windows at 12 o’clock. The President bracelet is a semi-circular three-piece link bracelet, that was created in 1956 for the launch of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date. With the art, craft and precision that a jeweller and a gem-setter is known for, the stone in this watch is placed and meticulously aligned with the others, then firmly secured in its gold or platinum setting.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much money Salman has?

As of December 2023, Salman Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 350 million (INR 2,850 crore). His annual income is around INR 220 crore.

– Who is more rich Salman or Shahrukh?

SRK’s net worth is over INR 6300 crore. This makes SRK one of the wealthiest actors in the world. As for Salman Khan, the Tiger 3 star’s estimated net worth is over INR 2,850 crore.