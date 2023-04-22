Looking at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious watch collection will make you feel poor

One of the richest actors in the world, Shah Rukh Khan has no dearth of money to splurge. But for a horologist like him, we can only imagine the sheer number of luxurious watches and chronographs he owns. We are taking a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection.

If you want to feel poor in all 398 languages in India, Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection is going to do a quite a decent job at it. During the promotions of his latest blockbuster Pathaan, he appeared in an Instagram video with co-star Deepika Padukone. But fans were quick to notice his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. To find out the price of this timeless piece and several others, read on.

Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

With a price tag of INR 4.98 crores, you can get an apartment in South Delhi. The new entirely blue Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in 41 mm is crafted using the highest quality materials. Every element of the watch – the case, the blue Grande Tapisserie dial and subdials, and the strap give the timepiece the feel of a starlit sky. The watch also features a glare-proof sapphire crystal and screw-locked crown.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A

One of the most desired luxury watches, this Patek Philippe is a prized possession in Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection. This bold, modern, and dynamic is built for the athletic lifestyle. SRK was spotted at an award function flaunting his Patek Philippe Aquanaut. According to Patek Philippe, the tropical strap of this watch is made of a new composite material that is ultra-resistant to wear, salt water and UV radiation. The price tag? INR 38,40,000, inclusive of import duties, according to several reports.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Any luxury watch collection is incomplete without the classics. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona was originally designed for professional racing drivers and was introduced in 1963. The one in Shah Rukh Khan’s watch collection is an oyster perpetual in oystersteel. Equipped with calibre 4131, this watch features cut-out oscillating weight, and on the bridges, an exclusive Rolex Côtes de Genève decoration, which is a reinterpretation of an iconic finishing in traditional Swiss watchmaking. It costs a whopping INR 12 lakhs, according to a report by Koimoi.

Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX

Another classic, SRK’s love for Tag Heuer is not new. He has been spotted wearing Tag Heuers on numerous occasions. This one is extra special because the Carrera 1887 SpaceX was created to mark the 50th anniversary of “The First Swiss Watch In Space”, which was, of course, a Tag Heuer. John Glenn wore a modified Heuer 2915A stopwatch on February 20, 1962, the day that he became the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth. The watch features an in-house calibre 1887 movement and a white dial that has anthracite hands and hour markings. This limited edition costs INR 4,34,231, according to several reports.

Tag Heuer Monaco Sixty Nine

Having served as Tag Heuer’s brand ambassador for several years, this Tag Heuer Monaco Sixty Nine is a timeless piece in SRK’s collection. This truly unique watch boasts of interesting features, with the ideal combination of cutting-edge design and tradition. Equipped with a reversible digital and analogical display, the analog part of the watch is coated with white superluminova coating. This watch retails at INR 4,98,000.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy iamsrk/Instagram