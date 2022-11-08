Interview: Two-timing with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ulysse Nardin’s Indian ambassador

Siddhant Chaturvedi talks time, fashion, and elegance, as the new brand ambassador for Swiss watchmaking titan, Ulysse Nardin. Here’s all about our interview.

“I’m super thrilled to be a part of the Ulysse Nardin family. As a brand known to push boundaries in fields of nautical utility as well as the craft of luxury watchmaking, it gives me great pleasure to be associated with them,” stated Siddhant Chaturvedi, on what this new partnership means to him. As an artist who’s always taken pride in his ‘hustle’ and rise-to-fame in India’s film industry, he’s no stranger to resilience and determination. But interestingly, he also shares these emotions with a unique watchmaker from Le Locle, Ulysse Nardin. With 176 years of nautical watchmaking on their belt, they’re synonymous with mechanical mastery in the industry today. We caught up with Siddhant over a sunset soiree at the SoHo House in Juhu, Mumbai, to talk to him about his indulgences in horology, why he believes a watch is such a powerful accessory for a man, and some fancy tips for watch shopping. Read on.

Siddhant, how does your sense of style and Ulysse Nardin’s spirit of watchmaking align?

Style for me has always been about staying true to the classics. As someone who’s always pushing the boundaries, and embraces the artistry in craftsmanship and the spirit of exploration, I think that’s where Ulysse Nardin and I align. I always prefer indulging in fashion and watches that aren’t too fitted and that allow me to move and be myself. Ulysee Nardin delivers exactly that.

In your opinion, what makes a watch such a powerful accessory?

A watch is a powerful accessory. It gives me a sense of discipline and rhythm in life. That constant tick-tock is a reminder that every moment counts when it comes to chasing your ambition, and in some sense, that’s what keeps me going.

When indulging in watches, what do you look out for?

I’m curious about history, and I think that’s what really drives me to a product. Take Ulysse Nardin for instance, 176 years of watchmaking finesse and embracing the spirit of nautical exploration. Also, the art. Watchmaking is an art of its own, and it simply shows off its mechanical elegance. Sometimes, when entering a watch boutique, it’s almost like entering an art gallery

What would be your favorite Ulysse Nardin model and why?

It has to be the Freak X, hands down. The way it tells time without the use of hands or even a dial is absolutely stunning. Its complexity and engineering prowess makes a mark of their own.

For someone looking to buy a watch today, what advice do you have for them?

Your timepiece should be a reflection of your personality. It must effortlessly stand out, and when I say that, I don’t mean it should be very in-your-face, but when someone spots it, it should be instantly recognizable.

Tell us about your personal watch collection

I honestly don’t like having more than 2-3 watches. As I said, you need to connect with the watch and the ones I own are simple, classy, and are a reflection of me. They’re pieces that are quite versatile. Take the Freak X for example, I can wear it to a casual evening or street-style event as well as a red carpet event.

What are the fundamentals of a great watch in 2022 according to Siddhant Chaturvedi?

I’ve always believed that a great timepiece is an expression of one’s personality. It doesn’t need to be better than someone else’s but it needs to be genuine to you. And this makes it a truly personal choice. In my books, a simple and classic watch will never go out of style.

All images: Courtesy brand

