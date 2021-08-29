Splurge Smart: 7 chronograph watches that make every second count

The journey of every luxury watch collector begins at a chronograph watch. These mechanical prowess subscribes to the traditional codes of watchmaking and serves as a starting point for higher complexities. What started as a 19th century instrument of astrology, has evolved into a precision tool for timekeeping today.

Apart from the indulgence of horological collecting, the chronograph watch found mainstream appeal when they entered the world of motorsport in the ’60s. As a mechanism with a start/stop action that measured time to the millisecond, it found great use in sports where time margins played a big role. The TAG Heuer Monaco and the Rolex Daytona chronograph watches are icons in this category. As an entry-level complication in luxury watchmaking, we found seven timepieces that can initiate as well indulge you in chronographs.

LSA Splurge Smart: Best chronograph watches for every budget in 2021