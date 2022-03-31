facebook
#W&W2022: TAG Heuer's Carrera Plasma comes enriched with lab-grown diamonds
31 Mar 2022

#W&W2022: TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma comes enriched with lab-grown diamonds

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
#W&W2022: TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma comes enriched with lab-grown diamonds
#W&W2022: TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma comes enriched with lab-grown diamonds

Watches and Wonders 2022: TAG Heuer unveils the Carrera Plasma, their most expensive watch till date which is enriched with lab-grown diamonds, an industry first.

TAG calls it Diamant d’Avant-Garde, but it’s actually history being made. Aspiring to create a new and breathtaking vision of mastering carbon and diamond design as well as cutting-edge light effects, TAG Heuer brings to us, the Carrera Plasma, Diamant d’Avant-Garde, the very first timepiece in watchmaking history to bear lab-grown diamonds, and the most expensive timepiece the brand has ever created. TAG teamed up with Lusix, Capsoul, and Diamaze, who specialize in this cutting-edge diamond technology.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma, Diamant d’Avant-Garde

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma

Cased predominantly in 44-mm sandblasted anodized aluminum, it houses TAG’s H02 Tourbillon Nanograph calibre which actually boasts a hairspring made from carbon nanotubes. What’s interesting about this carbon hairspring is the fact that it’s capable of delivering exceptional levels of anti-magnetism, shock resistance, sustainability across temperate ranges, and a refined geometry for excellent chronometric performance.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma

Blending into the case’s shape itself, are 48 lab-grown diamonds tallying up to 4.8-kt. The indexes are marked with white gold while 12 o’clock gets a double-marker. The polished, rhodium-plated hour and minute hands with matt black lacquer are topped with white Super-LumiNova® and showcase a rhodium-plated central hand. The crown is truly that of a queen, entirely executed in diamond, and might I tell you, a hefty one comprising of 2.5-ct.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma

Finally, let’s talk about what everyone’s been waiting for – The dial. Based in polycrystalline, it features a buffet full of diamond crystals that create a shimmery, textured effect. On the other hand, the black polycrystalline sub-dial plates offer contrast to this bling, they indicate the chronograph minute and hour counters at three and nine o’clock. Inside and out, the TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma is a masterclass in the use of lab-grown diamonds.

Inside the timepiece, rests TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 chronograph calibre which runs automatic, promising a 65-hour power reserve which was specially developed for this novelty. All of this is strapped on with an elegant black leather strap that features a titanium grade 2 ADLC-treated clasp.

This could very much so mark the beginning of a new era of sustainable diamond watchmaking led by TAG Heuer.

All images: Courtesy TAG Heuer

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
A watch aficionado, Mikhail also enjoys learning about fine whiskies, and one day hopes to establish his own menswear label. At Lifestyle Asia India, he writes on watches, menswear, auto and tech.
