W&W2022: TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma comes enriched with lab-grown diamonds

Watches and Wonders 2022: TAG Heuer unveils the Carrera Plasma, their most expensive watch till date which is enriched with lab-grown diamonds, an industry first.

TAG calls it Diamant d’Avant-Garde, but it’s actually history being made. Aspiring to create a new and breathtaking vision of mastering carbon and diamond design as well as cutting-edge light effects, TAG Heuer brings to us, the Carrera Plasma, Diamant d’Avant-Garde, the very first timepiece in watchmaking history to bear lab-grown diamonds, and the most expensive timepiece the brand has ever created. TAG teamed up with Lusix, Capsoul, and Diamaze, who specialize in this cutting-edge diamond technology.

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma, Diamant d’Avant-Garde

Cased predominantly in 44-mm sandblasted anodized aluminum, it houses TAG’s H02 Tourbillon Nanograph calibre which actually boasts a hairspring made from carbon nanotubes. What’s interesting about this carbon hairspring is the fact that it’s capable of delivering exceptional levels of anti-magnetism, shock resistance, sustainability across temperate ranges, and a refined geometry for excellent chronometric performance.

Blending into the case’s shape itself, are 48 lab-grown diamonds tallying up to 4.8-kt. The indexes are marked with white gold while 12 o’clock gets a double-marker. The polished, rhodium-plated hour and minute hands with matt black lacquer are topped with white Super-LumiNova® and showcase a rhodium-plated central hand. The crown is truly that of a queen, entirely executed in diamond, and might I tell you, a hefty one comprising of 2.5-ct.

Finally, let’s talk about what everyone’s been waiting for – The dial. Based in polycrystalline, it features a buffet full of diamond crystals that create a shimmery, textured effect. On the other hand, the black polycrystalline sub-dial plates offer contrast to this bling, they indicate the chronograph minute and hour counters at three and nine o’clock. Inside and out, the TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma is a masterclass in the use of lab-grown diamonds.

Inside the timepiece, rests TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 chronograph calibre which runs automatic, promising a 65-hour power reserve which was specially developed for this novelty. All of this is strapped on with an elegant black leather strap that features a titanium grade 2 ADLC-treated clasp.

This could very much so mark the beginning of a new era of sustainable diamond watchmaking led by TAG Heuer.

All images: Courtesy TAG Heuer