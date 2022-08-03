TAG Heuer’s new and exclusive crimson-dial Carrera is bloody beautiful

TAG Heuer debuts a brand new red-dial Carrera paying homage to Jack Heuer’s iconic model from the 1960s. Housing a Calibre Heuer 02, it’s limited to 600 pieces only.

TAG Heuer’s mission for 2022 is quite evident – Draping their dials in colours and tones that watchmakers usually shy away from. Be it for those colours having too niche an appeal in the market or brands simply wanting to stick to the safe white-black-blue-green dial options. TAG, on the other hand, is no slouch when it comes to embracing the colour spectrum. We recently saw the orange-dial Aquaracer, green-dial Carrera, and purple-dial Monaco. Well today, we see their next new bold hue which will be joining the Carrera colour palette, a deep and divine red. It’s also a homage to Jack Heuer’s visionary silhouette from the 60s.

TAG Heuer Carrera Red-Dial Glassbox

The bloody red dial is absolutely divine. The indexes, Rhodium-plated are all polished and boast a Super-LumiNova lume allowing you to keep track of time in the dark too.

Sizing at 39 mm in standard Carrera fashion, it’s cased out of Stainless Steel with a thickness of just under 15 mm. It’s also water resistant up to 100 meters. Inside, resides a TAG-special Calibre Heuer 02 that runs automatic boasting a power reserve of 80 hours. This beautiful architecture runs on 33 jewels. You get hours, minutes, seconds, and a chronograph function. Which by the way, is a triple-sub-dial chronograph spread at three, six, and nine o’clock.

There’s one detail, I quite like and I wasn’t expecting this – On the caseback, while the timepiece’s mechanical elegance is on display, there’s a tiny Carrera red lug near 12 o’clock. We also see “Limited Edition” and “ONE OF 600” engraved on the rear. All of this is strapped on in black alligator leather, with a steel folding clasp with double safety push buttons. You’ll also see a lovely vintage TAG Heuer logo there as an extra treat

The timepiece is priced at $6,750 and limited to just 600 pieces. Go grab one quick, this one’s special.

All images: Courtesy brand

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more watch updates.