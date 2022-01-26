New watch drops in January 2022: Longines, Omega, LVMH, and more

Here are the new watches launched in January 2022.

New year, new you; and if you need a trusted apparatus to keep track of your resolution, what better than the latest novelty? Things are heating up in January 2022. Apart from commemorative creations, several brands within the stable of LVMH converge for the exclusive LVMH Watch Week 2022. Taking place virtually January 24-28, Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith let loose their partial line-ups for the rest of the year. We are in for a treat.

New watches launched in January 2022: Longines, Omega, LVMH Watch Week 2022, and more

Longines

As the official timekeeper and partner of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, due to take place in Birmingham, UK between July 28 and August 8, Longines unveils the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games edition. Limited to 2,022 pieces worldwide, Longines’ quintessential modern dive watch features a black ceramic bezel redressed with colourful inserts evocative of the palette chosen for the logo of the sporting event. The solid caseback is further engraved with the Games’ emblem and “Limited Edition – 1 out of 2,022”. The 41mm stainless steel tribute is honoured with a 5-year warranty.

Zenith

The Defy Revival A3642 is a homage to the original Defy model that embodied Zenith’s obsession with watchmaking innovation. Nicknamed the “coffre-fort” in French, or bank vault in English, the A3642 was revered for its unusually bold design, featuring an octagonal case paired with a 14-sided bezel, which transcended its time. The modern interpretation is similarly styled – masculine, audacious and largely faithful to the original with a distinctively mid-century aesthetic. There are, however, some degrees of variation. The Revival A3642 features a sapphire caseback highlighting the automatic Elite 670 manufacture movement is one such example. The 250-piece limited edition is available via Zenith boutiques – physical and online.

Omega

The first contribution from Omega for 2022 is the Speedmaster Calibre 321, teeming with vintage references. Inspired by the first-ever Speedmaster, CK2915-1, this 65th anniversary piece is sheathed in 38.6mm 18K Canopus Gold – Omega’s proprietary white gold alloy said to be offering improved brilliance and whiteness over the customary white gold composition. The dial is made of a deep black onyx with an applied vintage emblem and typography, accentuated by an oval “O” found on CK2915-1. Even the innocuous-looking tachymetric bezel is special, thanks to black “Grand Feu” enamel inserts, complete with the sought-after dot over 90 and dot diagonal to 70.

H. Moser & Cie.

A brand acclaimed for its extensive application of Vantablack, H. Moser & Cie. returns with yet another rendition featuring the unique material known for its signature blackness – achieved through absorbing 99.965% of light. The Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse is a collaborative effort produced in 2 limited editions of 28 pieces with menswear label The Armoury. Inspired by a solar eclipse, the dial echoes the passing moon obscuring inbound sunlight, while the halo of the solar corona is represented by the shimmering bezel offered in steel and red gold. Purists will fall in love instantly with its diminutive nature at 38mm as well as the classic Breguet hands. The watch retails at The Armoury boutiques in New York and Hong Kong, as well as on the online platforms of both companies.

Seiko

The popular Japanese dive watch by Seiko now has a brand-new edition. The Prospex Samurai Black captures the essence of the mediaeval warrior through a series of enhancements. At the fore is the 45mm hardened steel case as a nod to kendo, a traditional martial art still practised widely in Japan. A union of artistry, discipline and precision, the principles of kendo are embodied in the watch via features that emphasise the equal importance of form and function, such as the ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel, black rubber strap, and massive hour markers filled with luminescent materials. The watch is limited to 1,400 pieces.

