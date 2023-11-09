Titan launches the STELLAR watch collection: A stellar ode to India’s space odyssey

On April 3, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew aboard the Soyuz T-11 as a part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme making him the first Indian citizen to travel in space. Coincidentally this momentous year is also the one when India’s beloved watch company, Titan was established as as a joint venture between the Tata Group & Tamil Nadu Industrial Corporation. In the run-up to Titan’s 40-year celebrations, the brand introduces the STELLAR watch collection inspired by the cosmos. In a serendipitous turn of events, the brand brought on board the man who made history with his space adventures.

The brand invited Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma along with his wife, Madhu to the Titan Corporate Office – Integrity in Electronic City, Bangalore for the unveiling of the Titan STELLAR collection. In stimulating conversation, as the Chief Guest on the occasion, he spoke about the challenges of preparing for a space journey and the marvellous sights you see from above. Leading the discussion were Suparna Mitra – Chief Executive Officer of Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited and Revathi Kant – Chief Design Officer of Titan Company Limited. The evening was truly a dual celebration of Mr Sharma’s space expedition and Titan Company Limited’s upcoming 40-year milestone.

The launch of Titan’s space-inspired watches also beautifully ties in with India’s advancement in celestial explorations wrt to the recent moon landing. Titan finds inspiration in the recent developments in space research as well as the various elements of the universe and incorporates them in a variety of innovative ways.

The moodboard for the STELLAR collection is a rather interesting one whereby the design team has taken certain cosmic phenomenons and deep-dived into their characteristics to create a horological masterpiece. From the lifecycle of stars, and black holes to meteorites – Titan’s exploration of the cosmic realms is sure to catch the fancy of watch connoisseurs and customers. “I’m thrilled to introduce the Titan Stellar collection, which embodies our brand’s evolution and unwavering dedication. These timepieces transcend mere functionality, weaving captivating narratives inspired by the cosmos and harnessing our profound horological expertise. With this collection, we aspire to set new horological benchmarks, offering a fusion of sophistication and celestial inspiration that will undoubtedly resonate with today’s watch connoisseurs,” shared Suparna Mitra.

As is the case with most Titan timepieces, the collection goes beyond the moodboard and delves into the design with cutting-edge technology as its main pillar. Consisting of 11 unique timepieces (including 3 limited edition watches) the collection comes alive on the cases and dials in the form of finishes and treatments such as swirls, knurls, sand-blasting and three-dimensional dials. The celestial inspiration isn’t simply at the surface. Two of the limited-edition timepieces boast a unique construction and use highly differentiated materials namely, rare-earth minerals like Aventurine and Malachite. These complex pieces come with an inter-play of finishes, a unique time-telling mechanism and an exhibition back cover showcasing a customised rotor and sapphire crystals. The pièce de résistance from the collection is the third in this series which has a dial made from Muonionalusta, an iron-based meteorite. Paired with the Titan in-house automatic calibre, high-padded oil-pull-up leather strap with a double deployment buckle and sapphire crystals on top and bottom faces, it’s a collector’s piece unlike any.

In the conversation that flowed at the launch, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma shared his experience of seeing the rising and setting of the sun from the space shuttle. How despite the recurrence of the sunrise and sunset (every 45 minutes), it remains one of the most mesmerising sights he has ever seen. The watches from Titan’s STELLAR collection are perhaps designed with the same thought process because, despite the clockwork motion, they are designed to keep you mesmerised with their beauty.

A closer look at the watches from the Titan STELLAR collection:

All Images: Courtesy Titan.