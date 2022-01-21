Tom Holland’s three loves – Zendaya, his Spidey-Suit and an ultra-luxe watch collection

Tom Holland’s watch collection is secretly genius. His penchant for Pateks, Rollies, and retro Cartiers is highly prominent, here’s a quick-peek.

‘Peter 1’ from Spider-Man: No Way Home could be Hollywood’s next big watch collector and there’s compelling evidence to support that. At just age 25, Tom Holland seems to have figured out his taste in watches. Interestingly, he isn’t about the diamonds and fancy complications, he prefers the classics and those that exude simple elegance. Here’s a look at Tom Holland’s watch collection.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland watch collection: Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier

Piaget Altiplano

Starting off with the Piaget Altiplano, which he wore for the 90th Academy Awards. Piaget are masters in the affairs of micro-engineering and pushing the limits of how thin a watch can get. Also, a sister model of the Altiplano holds the record of being the world’s thinnest watch at just 2 millimeters. Skeleton build, ultra-thin, and self-wound – That’s a winning combination in our books.

Cartier Santos

The Santos is perhaps the most versatile timepiece of this generation and the previous. It proves that simplicity and humble elegance always wins the race. Whether it’s Tom attending an award show, black-tie gala, business lunch, or even hopping out for a coffee date, the Cartier Santos is a constant. From what it appears, Tom chose a black leather strap and stainless steel make.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Let’s get one thing clear, Peter Parker got taste. While spending a lovely morning with his Bull Terrier best-bud, Tessa, he wears a super-sporty Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. Going all-out monochrome, the case is white with a black bezel. It’s one of the most-eyed variants of the model and it’s honestly no surprise why.

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar 5940R

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a billion-dollar movie, as most of us would have expected it to be. At its premiere, Tom Holland wore a super-special Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar in 18K rose gold featuring a silver dial. Under the hood rests a 240 Q movement that’s self-wound and displays day, date, month, leap year, and 24-hour indication. It would’ve cost Spidey a cool $90,000 USD on a good market day.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167R

This is undoubtedly one of our favorite pieces from Tom Holland’s watch collection and for good reason. He sorts an Aquanaut 5167R in 18K rose gold with a brown dial. Fun fact: The Patek Philippe Aquanaut made its debut in 1997, as the first Patek to boast a rubber strap. Today, it’s a big-money ticket in the watch resale market, fetching approximately 100 grand USD.

TAG Heuer Monaco

Proof that Holland got taste, but this time with something truly special. At the Monaco Gran Prix 2021, he wore a super special timepiece that was named in honor of the historic Formula One circuit. Whether you’re a multi-millionaire or a pit-crew member for one of the teams, the TAG Monaco, is a staple on these grounds. The piece worn by Tom is strapped with leather and boasts a silver dial. It’s also a special edition Monaco and limited to 500 pieces.

