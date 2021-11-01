7 times Travis Scott proved his watch collection is truly ‘Astronomical’

From iced-out APs to vintage Patek World Timers, Travis Scott’s watch collection is as astronomical as the man himself.

Whether it’s Hip-Hop, high fashion or sneaker-sphere, anything with Travis Scott on it turns into a fiercely coveted hype commodity. Jacques Berman Webster II, better known as Cactus Jack, rocked the world with his third studio album ‘Astroworld’ in 2018, followed by a mind-boggling Fortnite in-game concert two years later. However, take a quick peek at the Travis Scott watch collection, and you’ll know why his taste in horology is highly ‘Astronomical’.

Travis Scott watch collection: Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille

Patek Philippe Celestial Grand Complication 6104R

At the premiere of ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’, he strutted an absolutely regal Patek that puts the nocturnal sky on his wrist, a Celestial Grand Complication with 32 baguette-cut diamonds on its bezel. The timepiece frames the portion of the sky visible from Geneva and other cities of that latitude. A perfectly fitting astronomical watch for an astronomical man. It costs about US$400,000.

Richard Mille RM 69 ‘Erotic’

Social media calls this the ‘Sex Watch’, and you’re about to read why it’s such an NSFW piece. Apart from the grade 5 titanium baseplate and the tourbillon down South, the spotlight is on the dial’s rollable panels designed for dirty talking. You get to mix and match between 18 highly erotic massages, one of them being “I lust to devour your body”. Priced at $750,000 and limited to 30 pieces. Drake owns one too.

Patek Philippe 5131G World Time

Here’s a watch we don’t see too often. As a globetrotter, TS finds it essential to keep track of different timezones. Blending the finest of modern mechanics and a highly coveted vintage aesthetic, it allows you to keep the time of 26 zones while showcasing a cloisonné enamel map dial. Extremely rare and fetches a cool US$120,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

Perhaps a highlight from the Travis Scott watch collection is the AP Royal Oak. However, TS loved this piece so much that he copped not one but three! The Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked in its stealth black ceramic, frosted white gold, and rose gold versions, which he then enriched with diamonds. We’d assume each piece cost a cool US$150,000 before custom trims.

Richard Mille RM-011 Felipe Massa “Asia Boutique” Edition

Brown is, of course, a signature hue for the rapper, and if he’s getting a custom timepiece, he’s making sure this penchant is incorporated. If you’re wondering why the name, it’s because this make is exclusively available at Richard Mille’s Hong Kong and Singapore boutiques and limited to a stiff 50, at least the brown case versions.

Audemars Piguet Skeleton Dial Royal Oak

Here’s the real chandelier of the Travis Scott watch collection. It’s a bit difficult getting accurate information on this one, but as it appears, it’s an open-worked tourbillon in white gold, iced out to the brim — customised. We’ll let you guess the price on this one.

Jacon & Co. Astronomia ‘Baguette’ Tourbillon

Finally, a Jacob & Co. The Astronomia stands as the pinnacle of high jewellery and intricate watchmaking. With a dome-like glass, it allows you to observe its mechanical world inside. Powered by the incredible gravitational triple-axis tourbillon, the watch is incredibly set with 357 triangle-cut diamonds. Limited to just 18, each costing a million bucks. That’s a solar system on your wrist.

All images: Courtesy Travis Scott/Instagram & Getty Images

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more celebrity watch updates.