Take your pick from the modish range of Samsung watches

While smartphones are exploring new technologies and innovations every year, watches aren’t far behind. A device originally designed with the sole purpose of tracking time has gone through a paradigm shift in recent years. Now, we are quite ahead of the analog vs digital debate, as a new competitor has entered the market. And, that’s where a functional and stylish Samsung watch makes its mark.

Nowadays, the information that you otherwise look for on your phone is available on a display clinging to your wrist. From tracking your heart rate to recording your workout routine, there’s nothing that the best smartwatches can’t handle.

When it comes to innovation, Samsung is one of the most reliable brands engineering state-of-the-art smartwatches. A wide range of these watches are available across varied price ranges depending on the number of features a watch incorporates or the kind of technology it leverages. Additionally, a number of other factors add up to the prices of Samsung watches.

What makes Samsung watches costly?

Here are a few crucial factors behind the expensive pricing of watches crafted by Samsung.

The components that go into the making of a smartwatch are pretty costly. For instance, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 BT (Buy it for SGD 468 on Amazon) has a built-in bioactive sensor, along with an array of health tracking features. The complex design and heavy-duty processors used in such watches make it pricey.

It is expensive to develop software for smartwatches. The time and effort that go in developing apps and assembling everything in one place can cost millions.

The manufacturer also spends a decent amount in endorsing a new product. The cost for ads and other marketing requirements itself can be huge. Only when a company is able to properly communicate a product to their target audience, are they able to get a good return on their investment.

(Main & Featured image: Courtesy Samsung)