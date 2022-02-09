Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches

While chocolates and flowers are timeless, watches are thoughtful! Make sure your date keeps track of time this V-day via these exquisite gift watches.
Our guide to the best him and her gift watches for Valentine’s Day
The Seiko conceptual series dress watch for women combines style and durability perfectly. Featuring an ivory-coloured dial, LumiBrite hands and indices, a date display, and a chronograph quartz movement, this watch is ideal for a variety of occasions.
With Rado Original, you get the irresistible charm of a real legend. Watchmaking was revolutionised by the scratch-resistant DiaStar in 1962, and the Original is its legitimate successor.
The inner dial of this polished black sunray chronograph beauty for men is patterned with striped stripes. A black stainless steel case houses three subdials with a date display, and the watch comes with a black Y-link bracelet with a two-pusher fold-over clasp. A watch for men with a sense of refined elegance and looks good in formal attire.
As gently curved as the woman herself, one can easily see where the Tissot Generosi-T takes inspiration from. This watch is a tribute to real women. With its elegant lines around the dial and gently thinning case that extends into the bracelet, this piece has a feminine appeal yet is toughened by the stainless steel bracelet, which keeps it from becoming too delicate. On each side of the case, two shapes combine and cross to create a well-proportioned and infinitely flattering silhouette.
An elegant design along with cutting-edge technology delivered by Fossil. The 44mm Carlyle HR touchscreen smartwatch includes a dark brown leather strap, speaker capabilities, increased storage capacity, and three battery modes to extend battery life. Android and iPhone phones can be paired with watches powered by Wear OS.
With this stylishly designed watch by Gucci, you can add an air of elegance to your ensemble. An exquisite timepiece with a sleek dial and a durable bracelet, this watch can be worn with almost anything.
You can create a stylish look with this mid-sized G-SHOCK in a metal-clad octagonal design. The stainless steel bezel with a rounded hairline finish provides the right amount of style. A single-piece design with only the top and bottom lettering is engraved. It features a flat dial with an ion plating colour, mirrored indexes, and a shimmery depth.
In addition to being designed to be worn every day, Rolex watches are also suitable for sports and other activities, depending on the model. For those who love speed and driving, the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is a classic. These timepieces are known for their distinctive aesthetics and lasting durability.
This Hublot Big Bang Titanium Rainbow combines elements of industrial design and contemporary style while committing to a high level of performance, precision, and functionality. The collection is timeless and features an uncompromising commitment to performance and functionality. In addition to 176 jewels, there are 48 baguette-cut coloured Sapphires, Amethysts, Rubies, Topazes, and Tsavorites set into the polished 18k white gold bezel.
Watches and Wonders Geneva 2021 begins with the Nautilus collection by Patek Philippe, which features four updated versions of existing models. Throughout this last production year of the stainless steel model. This model is presented with an olive green dial — a never-before-seen colour on a Nautilus model. With this new edition, the dial is blue-black gradated, replacing the previous edition.
This Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch has a 33-mm diameter and a quartz movement. It has a steel case, a fluted crown set with a synthetic spinel, a pink dial with Roman numerals, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, sapphire crystal, and a steel bracelet.
RM 07-01, Richard Mille’s undisputed feminine icon, continues to make waves with every new version. Three pastel-coloured watches — Pastel Blue, Pastel Pink, and the Pastel Lavender — come in ceramic cases and feature automatic CRMA2 in-house movements. A first for Richard Mille, hand-crafted guilloche assembles the segmented central dial plates from ceramic inserts and geometrically patterned rubber.
Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding’s 18-carat white gold case and dial shimmer with diamonds for the first time. The overall design is completed with a blue-grey satin-finished calfskin strap.
In this elegant timepiece, presented on a black satin strap, the radiant curves of a fresh ribbon reveal the pavé diamond dial of the Tilda’s Bow White Gold Watch. In the Tilda’s Bow collection, diamond bows are adorned on small pendants, tiny earrings and delicate diamond rings, alongside artistic interpretations of the iconic bow motif that has adorned our history.
