Home > Style > Watches > Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches
Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches
Style
09 Feb 2022 08:00 AM

Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches

Navamya G. Acharya
Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches
Style
Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches

While chocolates and flowers are timeless, watches are thoughtful! Make sure your date keeps track of time this V-day via these exquisite gift watches.

Our guide to the best him and her gift watches for Valentine’s Day

Jump To / Table of Contents

Dress Chronograph

1 /14

Dress Chronograph

The Seiko conceptual series dress watch for women combines style and durability perfectly. Featuring an ivory-coloured dial, LumiBrite hands and indices, a date display, and a chronograph quartz movement, this watch is ideal for a variety of occasions.

Dress Chronograph
Price:
Rs 17,500
Buy now
Rado Original

2 /14

Rado Original

With Rado Original, you get the irresistible charm of a real legend. Watchmaking was revolutionised by the scratch-resistant DiaStar in 1962, and the Original is its legitimate successor.

Rado Original
Price:
Rs 35,300
Buy now
Armani Exchange Drexler

3 /14

Armani Exchange Drexler

The inner dial of this polished black sunray chronograph beauty for men is patterned with striped stripes. A black stainless steel case houses three subdials with a date display, and the watch comes with a black Y-link bracelet with a two-pusher fold-over clasp. A watch for men with a sense of refined elegance and looks good in formal attire.

Armani Exchange Drexler
Price:
Rs 14,495
Buy now
Tissot Generosi-T

4 /14

Tissot Generosi-T

As gently curved as the woman herself, one can easily see where the Tissot Generosi-T takes inspiration from. This watch is a tribute to real women. With its elegant lines around the dial and gently thinning case that extends into the bracelet, this piece has a feminine appeal yet is toughened by the stainless steel bracelet, which keeps it from becoming too delicate. On each side of the case, two shapes combine and cross to create a well-proportioned and infinitely flattering silhouette.

 

Tissot Generosi-T
Price:
Rs 25,500
Buy now
Gen 5 Smartwatch

5 /14

Gen 5 Smartwatch

An elegant design along with cutting-edge technology delivered by Fossil. The 44mm Carlyle HR touchscreen smartwatch includes a dark brown leather strap, speaker capabilities, increased storage capacity, and three battery modes to extend battery life. Android and iPhone phones can be paired with watches powered by Wear OS.

Gen 5 Smartwatch
Price:
Rs 14,995
Buy now
G-Timeless

6 /14

G-Timeless

With this stylishly designed watch by Gucci, you can add an air of elegance to your ensemble. An exquisite timepiece with a sleek dial and a durable bracelet, this watch can be worn with almost anything.

G-Timeless
Price:
Rs 51,000
Buy now
G Shock

7 /14

G Shock

You can create a stylish look with this mid-sized G-SHOCK in a metal-clad octagonal design. The stainless steel bezel with a rounded hairline finish provides the right amount of style. A single-piece design with only the top and bottom lettering is engraved. It features a flat dial with an ion plating colour, mirrored indexes, and a shimmery depth.

G Shock
Price:
Rs 12,995
Buy now
Cosmograph Daytona

8 /14

Cosmograph Daytona

In addition to being designed to be worn every day, Rolex watches are also suitable for sports and other activities, depending on the model. For those who love speed and driving, the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is a classic. These timepieces are known for their distinctive aesthetics and lasting durability.

Cosmograph Daytona
Price:
Price on request
Buy now
Hublot Big Bang Titanium Rainbow

9 /14

Hublot Big Bang Titanium Rainbow

This Hublot Big Bang Titanium Rainbow combines elements of industrial design and contemporary style while committing to a high level of performance, precision, and functionality. The collection is timeless and features an uncompromising commitment to performance and functionality. In addition to 176 jewels, there are 48 baguette-cut coloured Sapphires, Amethysts, Rubies, Topazes, and Tsavorites set into the polished 18k white gold bezel.

Hublot Big Bang Titanium Rainbow
Price:
Rs 69,12,386 (approx.)
Buy now
Nautilus

10 /14

Nautilus

Watches and Wonders Geneva 2021 begins with the Nautilus collection by Patek Philippe, which features four updated versions of existing models. Throughout this last production year of the stainless steel model. This model is presented with an olive green dial — a never-before-seen colour on a Nautilus model. With this new edition, the dial is blue-black gradated, replacing the previous edition.

 

Nautilus
Price:
Price on request
Buy now
Ballon Bleu de Cartier

11 /14

Ballon Bleu de Cartier

This Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch has a 33-mm diameter and a quartz movement. It has a steel case, a fluted crown set with a synthetic spinel, a pink dial with Roman numerals, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, sapphire crystal, and a steel bracelet.

Ballon Bleu de Cartier
Price:
Rs 4,89,000
Buy now
Richard Millie

12 /14

Richard Millie

RM 07-01, Richard Mille’s undisputed feminine icon, continues to make waves with every new version. Three pastel-coloured watches — Pastel Blue, Pastel Pink, and the Pastel Lavender — come in ceramic cases and feature automatic CRMA2 in-house movements. A first for Richard Mille, hand-crafted guilloche assembles the segmented central dial plates from ceramic inserts and geometrically patterned rubber.

Richard Millie
Price:
Price on request
Buy now
Audemars Piguet

13 /14

Audemars Piguet

Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding’s 18-carat white gold case and dial shimmer with diamonds for the first time. The overall design is completed with a blue-grey satin-finished calfskin strap.

Audemars Piguet
Price:
Price on request
Buy now
Graff

14 /14

Graff

In this elegant timepiece, presented on a black satin strap, the radiant curves of a fresh ribbon reveal the pavé diamond dial of the Tilda’s Bow White Gold Watch. In the Tilda’s Bow collection, diamond bows are adorned on small pendants, tiny earrings and delicate diamond rings, alongside artistic interpretations of the iconic bow motif that has adorned our history.

All Images: Courtesy Brands 

Graff
Price:
Rs 44,87,178
Buy now
Watches India Valentine's Day Gifts
Navamya G. Acharya
Gifts

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.