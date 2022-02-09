Make sure your date reaches on time with these V-day gift watches

As gently curved as the woman herself, one can easily see where the Tissot Generosi-T takes inspiration from. This watch is a tribute to real women. With its elegant lines around the dial and gently thinning case that extends into the bracelet, this piece has a feminine appeal yet is toughened by the stainless steel bracelet, which keeps it from becoming too delicate. On each side of the case, two shapes combine and cross to create a well-proportioned and infinitely flattering silhouette.