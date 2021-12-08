Celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ with these 5 Middle East-special timepieces

As the UAE celebrates ‘Year of the fiftieth’, the Dubai Watch Week showcases a stellar line-up of UAE-inspired watches. Here are the top 5.

This year, the Six Emirates of the Gulf celebrate the 50th anniversary of their historic unification. In this spirit, the ongoing EXPO 2020 and the Dubai Watch Week weren’t only celebrations of the past but also proclamations of the Emirati future. The UAE’s rich heritage and triumphing journey combined with its contemporary principles and virtues, are a global identity in itself. And perhaps, it’s the same reason why this desert region is considered the center of the world for luxury and prosperity.

Also, just a couple of weeks ago, the Dubai Watch Week took place in full swing, reinforcing the Emirate’s name as a major luxury watch destination and trading hotspot in the Middle East. More so, in the spirit of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, watchmakers had something special in store for the Emirati hosts. We saw an exquisite line-up of Middle East-specced watches – All limited edition and almost entirely exclusive for the region. Here are 5 of the best watches from Dubai Watch Week 2021 celebrating the UAE’s ‘Year of the Fiftieth’.

UAE Year of the 50th: Best UAE-inspired watches from Dubai Watch Week 2021

TAG Heuer Carrera ‘Middle East’ Limited Edition

At first impression itself, that gorgeous tone of Middle Eastern Green (Emerald Green) captures your attention. More so, Carrera’s indexes are swapped out with Arabic numerals, staying true to the regional dialect. Cased in 42-mm stainless steel, it houses a Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic movement which powers the dual chronographic sub-dials and the date window at six. Expect an 80-hour power reserve on this one. Limited to only 150 pieces.

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph ‘Concrete Sand’

This Hublot novelty doesn’t only celebrate 50 years of the UAE but also the brand’s long-cherished partnership with Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons in the Middle East. What’s also interesting is how Hublot takes inspiration from historic elements of the region for this piece. For starters, the special sand dial that’s cased by a material that could be considered as ‘fuel’ for the region’s growth – Concrete. Finally, strapped on with camel leather. Inside we see a Hublot HUB-1143 self-winding chronograph movement that offers a 42-hour power reserve. Only 100 will be made.

Frederique Constant Highlife “Year of the Fiftieth” Limited Edition

Frederique Constant has been flexing their mechanical in-house mastery for the past couple of years now and it would only be fitting for them to tip their hat to a region that embraces engineering extravagance. Commemorating the UAE’s golden jubilee, they’ve designed a special Highlife Perpetual Calendar Manufacture “Year of the Fiftieth” limited edition with Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons.

Limited to just 50 pieces, they’ll be retailed exclusively at Seddiqi & Sons boutiques. Also, yes, you guessed correctly, that unique shade of blue strikingly resembles the hues of the Yas Marina Circuit yet is an ode to the mighty seas of the Gulf. This 41-mm case houses a Manufacture FC-775 self-winding mechanical movement that provides a 38-hour power reserve.

MB&F LMSE EVO UAE Golden Jubilee Limited Edition

Here’s one timepiece that challenges the symmetry of conventional horology and how time is interpreted. As part of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons’ highly coveted 35-piece ‘Year of the 50th’ watch capsule, this MB&F truly stands out. It’s a Middle Eastern-spec Legacy Machine Split Escapement. The rich salmon-toned dial is highly reminiscent of the glorious sand dunes of the region, upon which rests one of watchmaking’s most mind-bending movements. Also, to simply what’s happening on its dial – The whole mechanism has been rotated clockwise by 30 degrees, with the crown at 4:30 instead of 2 o’clock, opening a different dimension of time reading. Cased out of Grade 5 titanium, it offers a 72-hour power reserve. Only 10 will be made.

Furlan Marri UAE 50th Anniversary Edition in ‘Havana Green’

This may not be directly under the spotlight, but it’s still one of our favorite UAE-inspired watches from the Dubai Watch Week 2021. This Furlan Marri stunner perfectly encapsulates the artistry, ambition, and culture of these great Emirates. Cased out of highly polished stainless steel, all its colors are an ode to the nation. and made in the hues of the nation. Also, absolutely lovin’ the Hindu-Arabic high polished indexes. Underneath, Furlan Marri exhibits a Mechaquartz movement. More so, adding to its allure, we also see a decagonal caseback with a circular brushed finish, which comes engraved with the Year of the Fiftieth logo.⁣ Sold directly at Seddiqi & Sons boutiques.

