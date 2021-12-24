Home > Style > Watches > Vacheron Constantin hides nothing with the open-faced Traditionnelle Complete Calendar
24 Dec 2021 07:03 PM

Mikhail Gomes
Features Editor, Lifestyle Asia India & Contributor - Augustman
Vacheron Constantin has nothing to hide with their Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face, a skeletonized take on their signature silhouette.

Every once in a while, haute horologie specialist Vacheron Constantin skeletonizes one of their signature silhouettes  –  Certainly highly counter-culture of VC, but putting their mechanical poetry on display is always a win. As the title suggests, ‘Traditionelle’ means it’s a classic, which puts its aesthetic in the simple-white-dial, stainless-steel-case, clean-complications zone. There’s typically a triple perpetual calendar and moonphase involved in this affair too. The piece under the spotlight, however, is an open-cased version of this silhouette, bringing the same degree of VC suave giving it a skeletonized twist. Combining all these elements, they call the Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face.

Vacheron Constantin debuts Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face

Image courtesy: Vacheron Constantin

The main attraction here is of course the dial. Barebones, showing off all the mechanical intricacies. It’s also one of those rare occasions where you can see the hidden half of a moonphase (or at least to some degree). The discs for the perpetual calendar’s days and months are also translucent. The upper half of the dial boasts a gray guilloche while the lower half keeps things simple. To create a bit of contrast amongst all the grays and blacks, we see gold minute and hour indicators along with a few inner components of the movement.

Image courtesy: Vacheron Constantin

All of this is powered by a Vacheron Constantin calibre 2460 QCL/2 that runs automatic with a power reserve of 40 hours. All in all, it tells hours, minutes, complete perpetual calendar (day of the week, date, month), and precision moon phase. Housed in either 18K white gold or 18K 5N pink gold. It comes strapped on with grey alligator leather with grey stitching and calfskin lining.

Image courtesy: Vacheron Constantin

I’ve always loved to see Vacheron Constantin showcase alter-egos of their famed perpetual calendar and moonphase watches. What’s also interesting is that this one, which might seem exclusive, actually isn’t. It’s a part of their standard collection. Expect the Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar Open Face to cost about $47,300 and reach markets by early 2022.

Hero and featured image: courtesy Vacheron Constantin

