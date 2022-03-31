All the major highlights from Watches and Wonders Geneva

The much-awaited Watches and Wonders 2022 began in Geneva, Switzerland, on 30 March as a week-long event that will end on 5 April 2022.

One of the most important industry events in the world, the Watches and Wonders, which sees the best of the world’s watchmakers and jewellers under a single roof, had its last in-person event in 2019 before the pandemic made it difficult for people to come together.

A lot is to be expected from Watches and Wonders, Geneva. A video shared on the official Instagram account of Watches and Wonders shows a glimpse of the huge fair, with people visiting the event for the magnificent exhibits showcased by the top brands.

Obviously, the world of horology has been looking forward to seeing the likes of brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Cartier, Tudor and Chopard present their new creations at the event.

These brands and many others participating in the trade show are aiming to cater to their customer bases across the world through the prestigious platform.

Watches & Wonders highlights

Cartier Collection Privé Tank Chinoise

The Privé Tank Chinoise, an absolutely one-of-a-kind watch, was showcased as one of the novelties on the first day of the Watches & Wonders 2022 event.

Cartier is a French fine-jewellery brand and the Privé Tank Chinoise made its debut exactly 100 years ago. It is considered a very rare watch.

The new version comes with a skeleton dial that reveals the movement within the watch. The watch is inspired by the architecture of Chinese temples — the bars on the dial resembling the geometric patterns of temple porticos. The dial is encased in gold, rose gold and platinum.

Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Travel Time

One cannot possibly imagine luxury watches without Patek Philippe. That explains the standing of the Swiss watchmaker.

One of the most significant Watches & Wonders highlights was the brand’s Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Travel Time. This watch merges the brand’s patented Annual Calendar with its Travel Time feature.

The Annual Calendar requires a manual correction only once a year. With the Travel Time system, the watch now has a second-time zone feature. There is a new self-winding movement in the 41mm white gold case.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition ‘Woodland’

The newest addition to IWC’s coloured ceramic line, the dark green hue of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Edition ‘Woodland’ is inspired by the dress worn by TOPGUN pilots and the forested landscapes they use as their training grounds.

IWC’s coloured models made using ceramics are created from zirconium oxide mixed with other metallic oxides. The monochromatic ‘Woodland’ is the first model to feature a unique colour. Black hands with subdued green in appearance, the luminescent material complements the dial colour.

The watch has a 44-millimetre ceramic case and the pushers, crown and case back are made from Ceratanium, which is also used for the TOP GUN logo. The day and date display is at 3 o’clock. The colour of the green rubber strap with a textile inlay matches the colour of the case.

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph

The most unique thing about this outstanding timepiece which was a major novelty at the Watches and Wonders, Geneva, is its Solargraph technology, after which it gets its name.

The technology enables the watch to be powered by the sun or artificial light, which means that there is no need to change the watch’s battery.

Even the Super-LumiNova elements of the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph are powered by the sun. The elements are present in dial, hands and bezel, which make the watch perfect for use in the night.

According to the company, Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph will be available starting October 2022.

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days Diver’s 200m

The Spring Drive 5 Days Diver was one of Grand Seiko’s best releases on Day 1 of Watches & Wonders 2022. Part of the famous Spring Drive collection from the brand, the watch comes with a new Spring Drive calibre — 9RA5. The calibre offers a five-day power reserve and has an accuracy rate of +/-10 seconds per month.

The case of the 43.8mm new Spring Drive is made of high-intensity titanium and the dial has a deep black coloured texture inspired byJapan’s Kuroshio Current, which is also known as the Black Stream, as shared by Grand Seiko. The ceramic rotating bezel protects the watch from scratches.

Chopard Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon

The Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon is indeed one of the most beautiful watches from Chopard presented at the Watches and Wonders, Geneva. The 41mm timepiece has a textured Aletsch Blue dial which is layered in an artistically patterned style.

The latest addition to the Alpine Eagle collection, the Flying Tourbillon has a transparent tourbillon mechanism at the 6 o’clock position, which reveals part of the complex inner mechanisms of the watch. The watch and its bracelet are made from the ultra-resistant and lustrous Lucent Steel A223 alloy.

Hero and Featured images: Watches and Wonders