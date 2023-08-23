Wrist Check: All the watches Ranveer Singh rocked during his recent outings

Ranveer Singh is the hottest thing in town at the moment, thanks to his success at the box office . . . and the gorgeous timepieces on his wrist.

It’s a great time to be Ranveer Singh. The actor has just delivered a solid hit at the Box Office with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and his turn as the super-hot Rocky Randhawa has earned particular praise. While we were waiting for the film to release with bated breath, we were equally excited about his promotional looks. After all, Ranveer is known to be a clotheshorse and is unafraid to experiment and have fun with his fashion choices.

This time around, he kept it chic and minimal. Quite unlike his character in the film, the actor’s promotional looks were monotone. However, what stood out were the stunning timepieces on his wrist, all from Franck Muller.

Timepiece: Vanguard Grande Date Skeleton with Diamond-Studded 18k Rose Gold Case

This particular watch gracing Ranveer Singh’s wrist screams precision and elegance, seamlessly merging timeless design with cutting-edge technology. What stands out is the 56x40mm stainless steel case which exudes strength and durability. We also particularly love the automatic chronograph movement which ensures accurate timekeeping and effortless functionality. However, true to its name, the standout feature of this timepiece is the impressive grand date complication, offering a clear and concise date display for enhanced readability.

Timepiece: Vanguard Skeleton 18k Rose Gold with Diamonds

What first drew our attention to this timepiece is the unique square case, measuring 44mm, which perfectly showcases the fusion of innovation and tradition. The watch is powered by precision Swiss automatic movement and guarantees accurate timekeeping. The skeletonized dial offers a captivating view into the heart of its mechanical complexity. The beauty of this watch is that the intricate detailing of the exposed gears exemplifies the artistry that Franck Muller is renowned for.

Timepiece: Vanguard Racing Collection

A minor step away from his usual outings, Ranveer Singh opted for a timepiece from Franck Muller’s Vanguard Racing Collection. Sailing in a sporty direction with its automobile-inspired lines, the Vanguard Racing collection calls for pure and stylish engine-turned aesthetics. With its harmonious contours, flawless finesse, and impeccably balanced proportions, the lines and curves have been worked to brew elegance along with its sporty characteristics.

With Ranveer Singh effortlessly merging style and substance, and Franck Muller’s masterpieces gracing his wrist, it’s a perfect alignment of bold fashion and precision engineering.

Image credits: Franck Muller on Instagram