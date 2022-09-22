Zenith to donate 20% of pink-dial Chronomaster sales to breast cancer charity

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month and in support of Susan G. Komen foundation, Zenith debuts a new pink-dial Chronomaster. Offering 20% sales proceeds.

As an October exclusive, Zenith boutiques all around the world will be showcasing a special-edition pink-dial Chronomaster, symbolically raising awareness about breast cancer. With this newly decked pink-dial variant, Zenith will donate 20% of its sales proceeds to Susan G Komen foundation, the world’s leading non-profit breast cancer organisation. For nearly four decades now, the month of October represents Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, we also famously had the pink-dial project, where 19 watchmakers including Zenith showcased pink-dial iterations of the most renowned silhouettes. All, donating to charitable organizations. This year, once again, Zenith comes forth continuing their support for the cause with a special edition Chronomaster Original Pink.

Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink

“Supporting the Susan G. Komen foundation, with its rapport and incredible impact is a partnership of great significance for ZENITH. The Chronomaster Original Pink will help fund impactful research and support for patients undergoing treatment, a cause we are proud and eager to be a part of over the coming years.” said CEO, Julien Tornare.

Komen’s President and CEO Paula Schneider, “ZENITH has been an incredible advocate and supporter

for the breast cancer community for many years, and when two organizations come together under one shared

mission, we can truly be unstoppable. With ZENITH’s partnership, creating a world without breast cancer

becomes a more achievable reality every day, and we’re beyond grateful for their support.”

So let’s talk about the Chronomaster Original Pink, which is based on the line’s elegant and seminal retro-inspired chronograph aesthetic. We see the A386’S bezel-less architecture with chronograph pump pushers. There’s also a knurled crown with slim case bands, and faceted lugs. It comes cased in a unisex sized 38-mm stainless steel case and houses the brand’s latest generation El Primero 3600 offering a power reserve of 60 hours. Delivering an automatic high-frequency chronograph calibre with 1/10th of a second measurement, up top, we see a date window between four and five o’clock. The Chronograph Chronomaster Original Pink Edition stands out with its striking metallic pink dial, honouring the colour globally associated with breast cancer awareness, it also boasts a tri-compax display with central chronograph hands

The Zenith Chronomaster Original Pink isn’t a limited edition piece per se, however, it is available for a limited time only (1-31 October). You can cop one at Zenith boutiques across the world as well as their online store. Also, copping one means 20% of your purchase will be donated to Susan G Komen foundation. Price on request.

All Images: Courtesy Zenith

Tune in to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more watch updates.