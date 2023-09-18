Why Craft and Glory’s Luxury Leather Appeals to the Wanderer’s Soul

Craft and Glory, a luxury leather label founded by Rohit Anand and Nitika Anand, is designed to cater to a traveler’s lifestyle. The brand draws inspiration from the founders’ shared passion for travel, curating luxury goods that embody the vintage rawness of durable leather. Products from Craft and Glory are a promise of enduring quality. In a conversation with Rohit Anand, Lifestyle Asia India explores the journey behind the brand and the leather products crafted for the wanderer’s soul.

“It is a passion-driven brand. We started our brand due to the lack of quality and sustainable products in the market. It’s for an avid traveler who enjoys adventure, luxury, and style.” Says Rohit Anand talking about the origin of the brand. Aimed at curating durable leather-made luxury goods, that last a lifetime worth of travelling, while fulfilling aesthetic needs as well. “Keeping the eco-sustainability factor in mind, the durability of our products is commendable. The designs are timeless, one can use the products made by us even after 5 years and still make a fashion statement with them.”

Crafted with a distinctive vintage rawness in their aesthetics, the rugged quality of these products is inspired by Rohit Anand’s personal affinity for durable and rugged items that appear to form a bond with nature during a traveler’s escapade into the wilderness. “We specialize in making handcrafted luxury products that travel with our patrons through their travel journey over the globe over the years,” he notes.

As a homegrown brand that works with handcrafted leather, Craft and Glory also acts as a stage for goods produced locally. “India is home to many craftsmen and skilled labour, most of our products require precision and human touch to it. We are also the biggest consumer market, a homegrown brand like ours caters to the price-sensitive market, and personalised consumer needs and also presents a stage to craftsmen of India,” he adds. The timeless designs at Craft and Glory produce a unique variety of luxury leather goods that promise durability suited for adventure; appealing to the charm of raw nature.

