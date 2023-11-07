2023 Porsche Cayenne First Drive Review: Sporty and Polished

Facelifted Cayenne continues to be an ace handler, now with a thoroughly modern cabin and refreshed styling.

Porsches and driving pleasure have been intrinsically linked together for decades now. Ask any driving enthusiast – a Porsche would inevitably be a part of every dream garage. For the 75 years that Porsche has been around, it is their sportscars, with their posters gracing bedroom walls, that the brand has been famous for. But there is something in Porsche’s lineup that has allowed it to continue focusing on pure performance and driving engagement with its sportscars – SUVs.

The Cayenne, to be particular. Yes, the Macan is the second SUV in the lineup, but it was the Cayenne that started it. Since its launch, the Cayenne has sold well over a million units (close to 1.3 million, actually). And that has meant that Porsche could afford the research and development necessary to keep the 911s and 718s at the top of the sportscar game. And also invest in the development of the all-electric Taycan, their third best seller (the Cayenne will also spawn an all-electric model by 2026, but that’s another story).

It isn’t just Porsche; all major carmakers are now heavily reliant on SUVs to make their dough. Porsche could have just played it easy when they first decided to develop an SUV in the late nineties. But they didn’t. Instead of making a high-riding Panamera with a Porsche badge and calling it a day, the brand created what is easily the template for ride and handling among luxury SUVs.

Styling

So when we got an opportunity to review the new facelifted Porsche Cayenne, we couldn’t say no. Sure enough, we were greeted by the sight of a Carmine Red Porsche Cayenne pulling into my parking spot. For those of you who are curious about what’s new in the facelift, read along.

First things first, there is an evolution in terms of exterior styling. There are new headlamps with matrix LEDs and the bumpers now wear a streamlined look with horizontal slats that extend all the way across the front. The bonnet also looks flatter with not as prominent a bump as before. All this, together, makes for an attractive design bound to age well, unlike some of the more radical designs we see on other luxury SUVs.

Interior and features

While not a lot has changed on the sides, there are some changes to the rear. The lighting elements at the back now run the full width of the car, much like on the Taycan, and have a lighting signature that makes it easy to spot from a distance. On the whole, the Porsche Cayenne’s athletic stance is accentuated with the updates to the sheet metal and the lighting elements.

On the inside, the changes are a lot more noticeable. The larger 12.6-inch curved all-digital instrument cluster is a big upgrade and so is the 12.3-inch infotainment display. There is an optional display for the front passenger that can be used as a multimedia display (our review unit didn’t have the Rs. 1.5 lakh option though). The instrument cluster, in my opinion, is among the very best on a luxury car today. All the information is very neatly laid out, and there is a ton of customizability in terms of the layout as well as the information display. Having the navigation display along with the gauges was an added touch. The infotainment display is also very good indeed, with high-resolution graphics, tactile feedback and impressive responsiveness.

Porsche, unlike a number of other manufacturers, has ensured that there are physical climate control toggles on the central panel below the touchscreen display. The knurled metal toggle switches themselves are tactile and easy to use while on the move. Similar switches make their way to the back as well and you can control the 4-zone climate control in its entirety without having to fiddle with touchscreen controls. The drive selector is now a tiny lever mounted behind the steering wheel and that, along with other things, frees up a lot more space between the front seats. As a result, there are storage spaces in abundance, from large cup holders to a wireless charging pad for your phone, to even a central storage bin.

Seated in the front seats, it is easy to appreciate the simple, horizontally-oriented dash layout that screams layout. Materials are fantastic with not a lot to complain about in the cabin. Details like the over-engineered air vents and the Bordeaux Red seatbelts (another Rs. 1 lakh option) stand out and make the cabin feel much more special. Adding to the sense of space is the panoramic sunroof that’s a Rs. 4 lakh option. The seats themselves, both at the front as well as the rear, are large, well bolstered and supportive. Also very good is the optional Bose Surround Sound system (Rs. 2.8 lakh) that livens up the cabin when you turn up the music.

Engine and performance

Now with the design and interior updates out of the way, it is time to get into the driver’s seat – this is a Porsche after all. In India, the Porsche Cayenne comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine that produces 353hp and 500Nm of power and torque, respectively. Our review car came with the Sport Chrono Pack (Rs. 2.2 lakh, if you are wondering) that shaves off 0.3 seconds from the Cayenne’s 0-100kmph time of 6 seconds. Now, the numbers themselves are not outrageous per se, but more than the sheer performance on offer, it is the ride and handling that makes the Cayenne special. That said, there is enough and more power on tap should you need to perform a few quick overtakes. Or drive up the hills in enthusiastic fashion, like we did. Aided by the 8-speed automatic transmission’s quick shifts, the engine delivers all the power you could meaningfully deploy on Indian roads.

Ride and handling

The Cayenne simply stays flat through corners even when you are pushing serious speeds, something other luxury SUVs can’t do. And it delivers this characteristic handling experience in a manner that feels very natural. As a result, you get the confidence to push harder. And Porsche’s suspension and chassis reward you with a willingness to respond eagerly to all your inputs. Honestly, it is hard to explain how good the handling is for such a large SUV. You have to get behind the wheel to experience it.

More surprising to me, however, was the ride quality. On our short drive up to the hills of Lonavala, the Cayenne could easily tackle the rain-battered roads without much of the noise or harshness being transmitted to the cabin. To me, that is a triumph of engineering that Porsche has achieved. Air suspension comes as standard with the Cayenne and the brand’s Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) tech works flawlessly.

The steering itself is a lot more communicative than what you would expect from a luxury SUV. Feedback from surface imperfections, potholes and the like filter through to the steering wheel. While that might not be to everyone’s liking, it is something that driving enthusiasts will appreciate.

Verdict

The Porsche Cayenne is quite a bit more expensive than similarly sized luxury SUVs. At Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom), it costs a pretty penny, tick some items on the options list and you are easily looking at an SUV that costs Rs. 2 crore on-road. But few other luxury SUV even comes close to delivering the driving thrills that the Cayenne delivers. The ride and handling balance is simply sublime and the Cayenne is equipped well enough even for the most discerning of buyers.

