Missed Prime Day? Shop till you drop with these Amazon offers and top deals

21 Jul 2023 08:00 PM

Divya Arora

Couldn’t shop for great deals and slashed prices during the Prime Day sale? Fret not, because there are plenty of Amazon offers and discounts still live on the platform that you can make the most of.

Prime Day is certainly one of the biggest sale events on Amazon, but the steal-worthy deals and offers on the e-commerce portal that one can opt for on any other day are plenty. From discounted product listings and the popular Today’s Deals section to banners redirecting you to the latest offers, Amazon always has innumerable items available on sale. You can use them to buy products you have on your wishlist, without burning a hole in your pocket.

All you need to do is keep an eye out for ongoing discounts in their Deals section or simply scroll through this short catalogue of the best ones that we’ve curated here for you.

Check out the best Amazon offers and top deals that are live right now

Health and personal care appliances

Amazon makes for one of the top online shopping destinations for appliances pertaining to all things beauty, health and wellness, just like Nykaa. From skin and body care and makeup products to personal hygiene items and haircare and styling tools, such as hair straighteners, Amazon lists everything and with great deals.

Offers and deals on massage guns

Offers and deals on hair dryers

Offers and deals on hair straighteners

Electronics and wireless accessories

Amazon’s repertoire of electronics, gadgets and accessories is quite extensive leaving everyone spoilt for choices. With guaranteed product authenticity, genuine warranty and multiple payment options, including no-cost EMIs, it is one of the best online platforms to shop from. From smartwatches, headphones and Bluetooth accessories to Polaroid cameras, portable printers, smartphones and their covers, there is nothing you wouldn’t find here.

Offers and deals on smartwatches

Offers and deals on earphones and headphones

Offers and deals on earbuds

Offers and deals on wireless accessories

Offers and deals on phone covers

More offers and deals on phone covers

Kitchen and dining

This online shopping hub also offers a slew of kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers, food processors and hand blenders, exquisite glassware, tableware and home essentials, including vacuum cleaners and irons. While you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of similar essentials from various brands, you’ll also be able to save big owing to the Amazon offers on these categories that are live on the portal.

Offers and deals on coffee makers

Offers and deals on manual coffee grinders

Offers and deals on air fryers

Offers and deals on milk frothers

Offers and deals on hand blenders

Offers and deals on glassware

Offers and deals on irons here

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Courtesy Christian Wiedige/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Marques Thomas/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How do I find Amazon offers?

Answer: Ongoing offers on Amazon are usually listed on the platform itself. It features clickable banners running on the category page, discounted prices mentioned on the product page, and a 'Today's Deals' section on the homepage.

Question: Can I get a refund on an item purchased with an offer?

Answer: Yes, every product listed on Amazon has an exchange or return window mentioned on the product page, along with the other details. If the item you wish to return fulfils those requirements, then it can be returned, and the amount spent refunded.

Question: How long do Amazon offers last?

Answer: The duration of Amazon deals and offers vary on the type of promotion. For instance, while the Prime Day sale lasts for two days and deals of the day run for 24 hours, lightning deals are live for only a few hours and best deals can last for up to a week.

Question: Do Amazon Prime members get exclusive offers?

Answer: Yes, Prime members get exclusive offers and early access to various sales. For that matter, the Prime Day event is also specifically meant for Prime members to shop their hearts out.

Question: Are there any conditions for using Amazon offers?

Answer: Yes, all the conditions related to using offers and deals are mentioned on Amazon's terms and conditions page.

offers and deals amazon sale deal of the day
Divya Arora

With an academic background in Public Relations, Divya has a flair for writing about topics spanning genres like lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, FnB, tech and entertainment. She fancies everything that's a wholesome blend of contemporary finery and timelessness. Quirky earrings and tees are her weakness. When not creating content, you will find her devouring food, snuggling in with a book and a cup-a-chai, admiring skies or revisiting Hogwarts.

   
