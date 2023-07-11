First impressions: The new Apple MacBook Air 15-inch ten days on

We got our hands on one of the first review pieces of the new Apple MacBook Air 15-inch and here are our first impressions after ten days of use.

The right size

For starters, we have been working on 13-inch MacBooks for almost a decade now so this size upgrade is a big jump. But we’re not complaining. There’s a lot more screen! And there’s a lot more trackpad. For sure, it is big, but its proportions are enough to ensure portability, and it slides right into your average backpack. We love how there is much more room for us to rest our palms while typing, giving us a feeling of spaciousness.

Now this MacBook Air is essentially for a consumer who wants and appreciates a larger screen and this, for us, is definitely the most significant talking point of the size upgrade.

Our reservation with larger-sized laptop screens is sturdiness. The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch weighs a breezy 1.4 kg but is resolutely sturdy to the touch, especially while rotating the large screen.

Edit Performance

Needless to say that the device is powered by Apple’s heavy-lifting M2 chip, which was featured in its predecessor, making complex edits effortless, firing up heavy apps instantaneous and overall rapid performance. Watching entertainment on the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina screen is an absolute treat. We spend a lot of time editing high-resolution videos on this device, so just being able to watch the editing process on a larger screen makes it even more immersive. The vivid vibrant screen is a big plus for me lending generous screen real estate to 4k edit projects. There is no lag while scrubbing, and we are able to switch between heavy apps with ease.

For context, we tested out a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

What’s new

We also see the return of a MagSafe charging port on the left, which is designed magnetically to snap off, if you trip on a wire, protecting the device from a fall. This is in addition to the two USB-C ports for high-speed data transfers.

Enhanced battery life is a big selling point of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch – we’ve been extremely impressed with the battery life of the 13-inch MacBook Air so far – promising up to 18 hours of video time and 15 hours of browsing the Internet. Battery life is definitely a winner here!

While the high-quality screen is something we just loved, we must add that the sound quality sees a significant improvement with a new six-speaker sound system. In short, this is a device that will switch from a daytime workhorse to a nighttime entertainment device.

A looker

We’ve saved the best for last. The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch is a very good-looking MacBook. Our review piece is in a midnight blue (a nice change from the silver we’ve grown accustomed to). It’s got Apple’s signature minimalist, clean look, ditching the angular, wedge-like design of its predecessor. It all fits perfectly into an 11.5mm thick fan-less chassis, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

Daily use

Putting this laptop to the test for ten days, using it for our daily tasks. The integration between iPad and iPhone is amazing. Simultaneously using two apps, using the iPad as an extended screen and trying out the new Freeform app on the Macbook is an absolute delight.

LSA Verdict: The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch scores high in terms of screen and keyboard real estate, a sturdy build and a slick design. Performance-wise, we know and love the M2 chipset, which packs in a punch for our daily tasks like video editing, entertainment and easy swapping between apps. This device fits perfectly on my daily desk and in our travel backpack! Could this be the world’s best 15-inch laptop? We’d say a resounding yes!