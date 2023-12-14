A weekend at a motorcycling festival: Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023

Music, motorcycles and more at possibly the biggest motorcycling festival in the country.

As soon as we entered the venue for Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023, we were amazed by the sheer scale of it. Roughly 15,000 enthusiasts descended to Goa from all parts of the country for a celebration of motorcycles like no other. A large chunk of motorcyclists rode down for the Motoverse and the folks at Royal Enfield even offered to arrange for us to be able to do the same, so the brand allotted one of their motorcycles to each of us journalists at the festival to truly experience the festival just like the scores of enthusiasts making their way to Vagator, Goa.

The 13th edition of Motoverse (formerly called Ridermania) unfolded over three days and had something for an increasingly diverse motorcycling community. Organized into sections, with each offering a different set of experiences, the large and diverse motorcycling community took centre stage, and the excitement reached a crescendo with the official launch of the new generation of Royal Enfield’s adventure tourer, the Himalayan. The surprise unveiling of the custom-inspired Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition added an extra layer of excitement exclusively for the attendees.

After debuting at EICMA 2023, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is now open for bookings in India, hitting European markets by March 2024. In India, the brand offers a special introductory rate of INR 2,69,000 for bookings until December 31, 2023. Available in three distinct variants – Base, Pass, and Summit – and a colour palette inspired by the Himalayan elements, the adventure tourer comes equipped with a new 452cc Sherpa engine (the brand’s first liquid-cooled engine), boasts enhanced power and torque, a six-speed gearbox, and ride-by-wire functionality. The addition of the TripperDash digital instrument cluster with navigation and a range of accessories complements the go-anywhere nature of the bike. Initial reviews of the bike have been largely positive and we’ll get our hands on it soon for a full review.

Another highlight of this year’s Motoverse in Goa was the unexpected reveal of the limited-edition Shotgun 650 by Royal Enfield. Restricted to just 25 units, this Motoverse edition of the bike carried a price tag of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and was exclusively available to fortunate Motoverse attendees. This iteration served as a sneak peek into what the forthcoming production version of the Shotgun 650 might offer.

Derived from the SG650 concept showcased at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, the Motoverse edition of the Shotgun 650 boasted custom-designed, hand-painted body panels adorned with gradient-style graphics and neon accents. It’s worth noting that the 25 units of the Shotgun 650 Motoverse variant underwent months of meticulous customization and will remain different from the soon-to-be-launched series production model.

Under the hood, the Shotgun 650 shares its primary chassis with the Super Meteor 650 but sported various changes including new wheels and redone geometry. Its ergonomics set it apart from the other 650 models in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The engine remains visually identical, housing a 649cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine, producing 47bhp and 52Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The heart of Motoverse was a bustling hub of events catering to every taste and preference. From beer-drinking battles to the curated Hunter Hood, the festival offered something for everyone. Thrill-seekers revelled in the motorcycling action at the slide school, trail school, and ace the hill. One of the most intriguing aspects was the Basecamp, transporting the essence of the Himalayas to the sandy beaches of Goa. Here, attendees got a taste of Himalayan culture through culinary delights, local brews, and talks by inspirational figures from the region. Musical performances by artists like Taba Chake and Da Shugs, blending traditional folk and rock music added to the experience.

Motoverse also marked a milestone with the introduction of Shed Builds, a designated space for custom-built motorcycles. The showcase celebrated the imagination and creativity of the community, featuring 23 exceptional builds selected through a crowdsourced digital campaign. It was a testament to the vibrant customization culture within the Royal Enfield community.

MotoThrill, the pure sports arena, delivered on its promise of thrilling action, featuring a flagship dirt track, an obstacle course, and more. The Hunter Hood, an experiential ride highlighting the agility of the Hunter 350, added a new dimension to the festival. Riders of all skill levels had the chance to acquire and test new skills at the Slide School, Trail School, and Ace The Hill.

The MotoSonic stage kept the community grooving to a diverse lineup of artists, ranging from acclaimed multi-lingual singer Benny Dayal to indie-pop duo Ranj & Clifr and experimental Indian electronica artists Tech Panda x Kenzani. We were particularly enthralled by the performance from Hanumankind and Seedhe Maut. Motoverse wasn’t just about motorcycles and music; it was a platform for inspiring stories. MotoReel featured talks by adrenaline-chasers like base-jumper Sajid Chougle, mountaineer Rizza Alee and downhill cyclist Vijay Menon, explorers Jacqui Furneaux and Abhijit Rao, and motorcycling inspirations Ashish Raorane and CS Santosh.

As the sun set on three action-packed days, Motoverse 2023 concluded with a bang with rock and metal artists taking the stage. It was more than a festival; it was a celebration of the spirit of adventure, the love for motorcycles, and the sense of belonging to a community that shares a common passion.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Royal Enfield