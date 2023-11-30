An off-roading weekend with the Toyota Hilux

Toyota’s 4×4 expedition led us to an unfamiliar destination, one that challenged both man and machine.

Truth be told, we have been to quite a few of these trail drives across the country. They tend to serve as ideal opportunities for brands to showcase the off-road prowess of their SUVs. Usually, these trail drives tend to be restricted to SUVs from the organising brands, but Toyota did things a little differently for its ‘Great 4×4 Xpedition’. Held in four regions of the country, we attended the eastern leg in Purulia, West Bengal and like the other legs, quite a few SUV nameplates joined us. The first leg of this expedition commenced in May this year, with drives held in the southern, western, and northern regions of the country.

Toyota’s Great 4×4 Xpedition featured a specially curated off-road course that included a drive through the forest (and some natural obstacles), a human-made section with challenging obstacles thrown in for good measure, and a clean-up drive to wrap things up.

The adventure started much before the actual drive. Landing in Ranchi, we were in for a treat as we made our way through lush green forests with well-laid roads snaking up to the top of Ajodhya hills in Purulia. A good 3 hours away, the drive took us from the plains of Jharkhand to the farmlands of the eastern part of West Bengal as we drove over rivers, through narrow state highways, and the occasional bad roads. We found ourselves in Purulia just in time for lunch and a quick trail drive. Since this was a customer drive, we expected it to be something we’d sail through without breaking a sweat, especially since we were piloting the Toyota Hilux through the course. It was far from that. Tight and technical, rocks jutted out all over the trail, ground clearance, approach and departure angles, and off-road hardware were thoroughly tested. The Hilux had no problem dealing with the challenges thrown its way, but the tricky nature of the trail gave me a few hairy moments.

Some more trail driving beckoned us the next day, but this time around, there were a handful of natural obstacles thrown in for good measure. The large convoy featured a Land Cruiser, several Hilux pick-ups, Fortuners, and even the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, apart from the two dozen or so customer cars. Equipped with at least some kind of AWD (in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder) or 4WD, the convoy tackled the course with relative ease. The importance of off-road hardware was evident especially as we attempted the axle articulation exercises which were followed by sharp inclines and steep descents. The low-range gearbox and diff locks on the Hilux we were driving made light work of the challenge. We were also pleasantly surprised with how tractable the motor was, and the manual gearbox only added to the experience.

Navigating through a challenging 4X4 trail, our journey was an adventure through diverse terrains. The path was laden with steep inclines, muddy stretches, and rocky beds, each presenting a unique challenge to the vehicles and their drivers. Seasoned 4X4 experts led us, turning every obstacle into a learning experience. As we drove, the journey was also about soaking in the region’s scenic beauty and historical richness, making it a blend of thrill and discovery.

The expedition was more than just an adventure; it was a commitment to the environment. Our involvement in a clean-up drive ensured we left the trails as untouched as we found them. In collaboration with NGO Sankalp Taru, we participated in a reforestation initiative, with each participant contributing to the planting of a sapling. This gesture was a small but meaningful step towards a sustainable future, balancing the excitement of off-road driving with environmental responsibility.

The conclusion of the 4X4 expedition marked more than the end of a journey. It was a collective experience of mastering challenging terrains and witnessing the capabilities of both the drivers and their vehicles. This adventure, set against diverse landscapes, highlighted the essence of 4X4 driving – a blend of skill, endurance, and the spirit of exploration. As we wrapped up, it was clear that each trail driven was a step further in understanding and enjoying the world of off-road adventure.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Toyota